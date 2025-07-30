Brave New Normal
Ep. 090 - Steve Robinson: China's Organized Crime Arrives in Maine
Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist whose documentary, High Crimes: The Chinese Mafia’s Takeover of Rural America is available now on the…
Jul 30
•
Jason James
16
1:57:40
Early Premiere: Ep. 090 - Steve Robinson
China's Organized Crime Arrives in Maine
Jul 28
•
Jason James
2
1:57:40
Behind the Wall Livestream 007
Peyman Askari and I discuss the Freedom Convoy trial, Canada’s unconstrained devotion to the status quo, and the kangaroo court system that has…
Jul 25
•
Jason James
2
1:01:58
Ep. 089 - Matthew Horwood: Canada's Cultural Tailspin
Matthew Horwood is a journalist and reporter for The Epoch Times.
Jul 23
•
Jason James
16
1:21:10
Early Premiere: Ep. 089 - Matthew Horwood
Canada's Cultural Tailspin
Jul 21
•
Jason James
2
Behind the Wall Livestream 006
Peyman Askari and I discuss our plans to escape the matrix, Mark Carney’s many conflicts of interests as Canada’s Prime Minister, and the unraveling of…
Jul 18
•
Jason James
2
Ep. 088 - JJ Carrell: Trump's Epstein Amnesia, America's Deportation Crisis
JJ Carrell is a retired southern US border Deputy Agent in Charge, author and host of Truth with JJ Carrell.
Jul 16
•
Jason James
7
Early Premiere: Ep. 088 - JJ Carrell
Trump's Epstein Amnesia, America's Deportation Crisis
Jul 14
•
Jason James
4
Behind the Wall Livestream 005
Peyman Askari and I discuss Trump’s turbulent Epstein saga, Peyman talks me through my existential crisis, and the inability to discern fact from…
Jul 11
•
Jason James
2
Behind the Wall Livestream 005 - Information + Link
Brave New Normal’s livestream series, Behind the Wall with Peyman Askari, will broadcast tomorrow, July 11th at 1:30pm EST (11:30am MST, 10:30am PST…
Jul 10
•
Jason James
Ep. 087 - John-Paul Berg: Between the Radical Left and the Woke Right
John-Paul Berg is a political commentator and host of the Dumb the Wiser podcast.
Jul 9
•
Jason James
4
Early Premiere: Ep. 087 - John-Paul Berg
Between the Radical Left and the Woke Right
Jul 7
•
Jason James
