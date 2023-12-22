“But he’s a Jew.”

The comment was intended to imply a speaker’s lack of credibility due to his genetic lineage.

I stare back at it and consider my response. Instinctively I want to call the anonymous poster a piece of shit and block them from interacting with my writing on X. I’m no stranger to these sorts of comments appearing in my newsfeed, but there’s something oddly violating about these grotesque opinions materializing in direct relation to my own thoughts—as if we’re now intertwined in a digital rat king; one bit of commentary attaching itself to another and becoming entangled in the message.

Despite my knee jerk reaction I leave it to exist in all its repugnant misery. There are many benefits to free speech—one being its natural ability to spotlight the assholes. If people are provided the right to speak openly, society can easily locate perspectives not worthy of consideration. Conversely, when these perspectives are suppressed they fester and grow in darkness, inevitably arriving with a thunderous boom when they escape the cave they were sequestered to—as we’re learning right now. It’s best to let them live amongst the public where they can be stomped into oblivion by thoughtful and substantive viewpoints.

A sudden surge of antisemitism permeates across the social media landscape; an algorithmic mirror reflecting into humanity at large. A product of the economic boom and bust cycle—as Bret Weinstein so eloquently explained to me. Jews are every civilization’s most celebrated academics and business leaders when resources are plentiful, and every nation’s expendable outcasts when the good times dry up. They’re treated as perpetual houseguests, despite being responsible for many of the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that led to our modern conveniences.

I’ve been reading Rise and Fall of the Third Reich again. I typically return to this book whenever we descend into bewildering chaos. William Shirer captured the German mentality and socioeconomic conditions that paved the way for Hitler’s fascism with stunning accuracy. His eleven hundred page magnum opus is the quintessential roadmap for tyranny. It can be laid over any period of authoritarianism and all the markers he highlights will present themselves.

As it relates to our era, we’re currently in the early years of the Weimar Republic: when Germany was suffering as a result of their loss in World War I and reparations owed to the Allies as part of the Versailles Treaty. A tumultuous political atmosphere and economic depression brought a sinking despair, and Jews—the impure cultural outsiders—proved to be an easy target for the angst of the proud Aryan people.

Hitler seized on the overwhelming German anxiety and utilized it as the headwind that would propel his National Socialist German Workers’ Party to popularity. Shirer illustrates Hitler’s ascent in great detail, but he’s never quite able to pin down the source of his antisemitism. At points he attributes Hitler’s hatred for Jews to artists like Richard Wagner and crackpot mentors like Dietrich Eckart, and at other times explains it simply as something Hitler picked up during his time as a vagrant in Vienna. But earlier accounts of a young Adolf Hitler reveal a teenager who already had a burning contempt for Slavs and Semites.

Perhaps there is no identifiable source for the hatred that would lead to the extermination of six million lives, and that’s why Shirer was unable to track it back to a singular incident or influence. In the larger timeline of world history, Hitler’s “Final Solution” is a condensed version of a series of atrocities committed across millennia; it’s not an isolated event, but the most recent and monumental in a pattern that extends back to the Roman Empire.

A man in a balaclava threatens to murder a patron at a Toronto shopping mall amidst a backdrop of protestors and Palestinian flags. A cultural conundrum is triggered: were this man a trucker in Ottawa he’d be deemed a domestic terrorist and labeled as such in our national news media. But because he appears to be a member of a perceived victim class, and fits neatly on the intersectional oppression grid, police quietly standby while media and politicians go silent.

Scenes like this one have become commonplace. Rolling waves of protestors chant “from the river to the sea” outside of Jewish businesses—coded language calling for the destruction of Israel—and impassioned speeches delivered by pencil-necked college professors cross the boundary between defense of a subjugated nation and rabid antisemitism.

The prevailing leftist orthodoxy tells us Palestinians, and Arabic Muslims in general, have a rightful grievance against Israel, and Jews by extension, since Palestinians currently exist at a higher plateau than Jews within the oppression hierarchy—and Israel is considered Palestine’s historical oppressor. In this equation antisemitism is justified in a simple paint by numbers conception of a theological conflict and complex territorial dispute. The west’s fast food intellectual appetite is too shallow to process the depth of nuance involved, so the clash between bitter adversaries is reduced to a rudimentary anecdote where Palestine and Hamas are innocent victims trapped beneath the mighty boot of Zionism: a nationalist organization of which all Jews are apparently members. It doesn’t matter that throwing Jews under the banner of Zionism is like associating all Europeans with Buddhism (less than ten percent of Jews actually consider themselves Zionists), or that Hamas has routinely carried out terrorist attacks in Israel for decades—all that matters is this century old conflict is distilled down to a TikTok video so westerners can comprehend it. This murderous rivalry is a confit de canard with a side of consomme served to people with a pallet for Big Macs. When framed in this context, antisemitism becomes acceptable because the ideology dictates there must be a winner and a loser—and the loser must be vindicated at all costs.

The Holocaust happened eighty years ago, but when placed within our hyper-speed timeline and compounded by our inability to accurately remember anything beyond three months ago, it may as well be ancient history; something that occurred somewhere between the dinosaurs and the Egyptian pyramids. There’s enough space between now and then that we can comfortably start the cycle again, and ironically the people so intent on calling everyone else Nazis are repeating the same process of Nazification that transpired during the early years of the Weimar Republic. Hitler is coming, and he’s not who you think he is. When he arrives he’ll be met with applause and adulation, not disdain and indictments. He’s a savior for the cowardly and a saint for the hateful. The prevalence of racism and antisemitism are always signals of a civilization in peril, and we are on the path to ruin.

The spirit of evil that captured Germany in 1933 exists as an undercurrent in every society, and surfaces as a precursor to the final act of a dying empire. We now find ourselves at a pivotal moment in our own history and we are far too stupid for the quandary we’re in.