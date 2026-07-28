Brave New Normal

Brave New Normal

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Linda Stone's avatar
Linda Stone
1d

Thank you for this. For sharing an intimate part of yourself, your vulnerability, your passions and your relationship with God. Christianity is on the rise, you will help to increase its reach.

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2 replies by Jason James and others
Art Goodwin's avatar
Art Goodwin
21h

Interesting thoughts. I look forward to Part 2 to see how you wrap it up before I comment on your takes on Jesus, Paul, and the early church.

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1 reply by Jason James
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