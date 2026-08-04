Brave New Normal

Brave New Normal

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Weldon's avatar
Weldon
2dEdited

Having spent most of my life living with the Christian teaching that John 3:16 is the key to get inside heavens gates, your writings are a revelation indeed. I have always been a person who does not take other people’s thoughts and words for however they may appear on the surface. Hence, that made me a person who got fired from my job for not obeying the words and mandates of government. While Paul instructed us in Romans 13 to obey the government. In other scriptures we read, if Moses mother had obeyed Romans 13 there would have been no Moses. And Jesus father did not obey King Herod when he fled and hid Jesus. History is written by the survivors, not the people who were disappeared.

Why are there so many churches with some other views of Jesus? My wife grew up in the INC Iglesia Ni Cristo, and their views about Jesus are quite unique. The church even directly influences the Philippine government, mostly in positive ways in my perspective. While the church is somewhat cult like with strict rules and expelling for infringement of said rules. They have high moral values and fear of God which I don’t see embodied by many “Christians” who make John 3:16 the main focus. Looking forward to more writings on this topic, good work James! ✅

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ThePrinceofCanada's avatar
ThePrinceofCanada
2d

The Federal Government of Canada and UN just got a Christian bomb dropped on them. Métis are children of the Jesuit Relations. We are protected by Supreme Court of Canada. Therefore Christianity is a protected Indigenous religion and also all of North America. Run Terrorists Run

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