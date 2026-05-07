A Strategy to Fix Canada w/ Bruce Pardy

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript5A Strategy to Fix Canada w/ Bruce PardyJason JamesMay 07, 20265ShareTranscriptWatch the full episode now:Read more at Rights ProbeFollow Bruce on XFollow Brave New Normal on X, YouTube and audio streamersThanks for reading Brave New Normal! This post is public so feel free to share it.ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrave New NormalSubscribeAuthorsJason JamesRecent PostsEp. 126 - Bruce Pardy: The Path to Saving CanadaMay 5 • Jason JamesEarly Premiere: Ep. 126 - Bruce PardyMay 3 • Jason JamesBehind the Wall 043: Mark Carney's Sovereign Wealth BombMay 2 • Jason JamesMark Carney and the New World Order w/ David KraydenApr 25 • Jason JamesBehind the Wall 042: Trump Exposes Podcastistan, Canada Goes Elbows UpApr 25 • Jason JamesDemocracy Dies in Canada w/ David KraydenApr 24 • Jason JamesEp. 125 - David Krayden: Mark Carney's Liberal DictatorshipApr 21 • Jason James