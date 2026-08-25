Who are you and why should you exist?

That was the question underlying Trump’s 51st State proposal to Canada.

And Canadians don’t know the answer. You can see it in the way they throw themselves into hysterics when confronted with questions surrounding their national identity. It’s an instant overreaction driven by the humiliation of being exposed; an overreaction so extreme it compelled them to elect a globally infamous net zero fraudster and central banking conman as their prime minister—all in a frantic effort to insulate themselves from their own reckoning.

“Elbows up” was a promise to continue defying reality; a gold-plated slogan for those committed to maintaining a detrimental distance from the real world. Mark Carney and the Liberals knew exactly how to placate Canadians, and it was in the assurance that they would never have to justify their entitlement as a welfare state of forty million people. Carney and his Trudeau leftovers guaranteed the luxury of ignorance—but under one condition: that ignorance would extend to himself and the transnational marauders at Brookfield. It was a silent agreement that fit perfectly within the Canadian ideal.

Canadians don’t believe in anything—that’s the problem.

It’s always been the problem, but it’s one we never had to confront until now. Prior to 2025 we had an armored eagle hovering overhead, outfitted with patriot missiles and monster trucks and stuffed crust and fuckin’ freedom. We let the Americans do the dirty work while Canadians reaped the benefits. When Dick Cheney and the neocons decided to light the Middle East on fire we were right there dousing Iraq with gasoline, but when popular opinion turned against the campaign to flatten Afghanistan into a Walmart parking lot, Canada raised the rainbow flag and wrapped itself in a keffiyeh. It’s understandable that eventually the United States would grow tired of our stunts. We were the co-conspirator who dumped the bodies and then snitched in exchange for immunity. When the transgressions of the American Empire are rightfully criticized, Canada is rarely mentioned, and we’ve intentionally minimized our accountability despite being the greatest beneficiaries of the American machine.

Platitudes define our national character. We’ll cling to whatever social cause has captured the western consciousness and we’ll squeeze until every drip of virtue has pooled in our glass. We’re invested in the appearance of benevolence and nothing more. We want our outward image to project compassion, equality and tolerance. It doesn’t matter that our “free” healthcare system is crumbling, or that our middle class carries more household debt than any in the developed world, or even that we’ve either sold our most profitable industries to China or hamstrung them to the point of insolvency. We’ll just offer state-assisted suicide to people with treatable diseases and eleviate the pressure on our system. We’ll import low-wage workers to artificially boost our GDP while the middle class sinks further into poverty. We’ll mandate eco-friendly alternatives although we have no feasible method of generating the energy necessary to power them without oil and gas. What matters is the platitude. Are we on the right side of the current issue? Did we import enough of the third world to negate our white privilege? Did we lead the fight against climate change? Did we trans the kids? And when those kids become mutilated sexless adults with irreversible PTSD, did we offer them MAID?

Canada was fertile ground for woke neoliberalism. Our love of platitudes made our nation a perfect receptacle for communist propaganda, since it’s within the facade of superior moral integrity that the teeth of authoritarianism lock into a culture without an authentic identity. The United States survived their cultural revolution because they’re rooted in real principles—ethics that are slowly killing the woke ideological parasite because those principles are embedded in the American DNA. Woke was eventually going to hit the wall of the Constitution and Bill of Rights. These are the documents Americans live and die by; the foundation from which the entire American project was assembled. It’s written into every atom of the American body, and it has an inoculating effect against foreign ideas. The stars and stripes are a natural shield against the hammer and sickle, and that flag carries an enduring legacy because it was borne out of struggle—first a struggle against the British monarchy, then a struggle against itself, then a struggle against external tyrannies. When Americans raise their flag it has meaning. It stands for a belief in something better; in independence; in liberty. No matter which corner of the country they’re from, or the color of their skin, the American flag represents an ideal their ancestors died to erect, improve or protect.

Canadians don’t understand this level of devotion because we don’t share the same foundation. Canada was established as a British colony. We’re the other side of the American coin: a nation without a desire for sovereignty; a culture created around a deference to authority with a severe aversion to rebellion. The difference is evident in what these countries produce: the United States is the world leader by nearly every metric, whereas Canada is distinguished by mediocrity—if we’re even mentioned at all. Since the country’s inception we’ve been attached to a larger power—first Britain and then the United States in the post-World War II era. We are the perpetual suckerfish affixed to the backs of imperial whales, and thus independence has always been an alien concept in the Canadian mind.

So when Trump justifiably asked why the United States continues to subsidize Canada with virtually no benefit to the American cause, Canadians came untethered because it was incomprehensible to think that our patron empire would ask us to provide something of material value in return. We had never been faced with such a demand—and from mein MAGA Fuhrer of all people! How dare he look at the numbers and question the billions his country spends on Canada’s national security! That’s just how we operate. We’re socialists after all. If America wants the esteem of calling Canadian Marxists a friend, then that’s a privilege they have to pay for.

The US-Canada trade war is less about bullishness and more about imbalance. The United States purchases roughly 70% of Canada’s exports while Canada purchases just 18% of American exports. Furthermore, the United States has a population of 400 million while Canada’s population is just 40 million. When you consider the massive gaps in both purchasing percentage and population density, Canada has a clear runaway trade advantage over the US. We’ve profited tremendously from America’s huge consumer market and moved almost none of that capital back into the American economy. At the same time, the United States sends additional billions into Canada via defense agreements like NORAD while Canada downsizes its military and relies on the US to cover the tab. Adding insult to injury, Canada has engaged in an increasingly invasive relationship with China that became a leading concern for the United States somewhere between the Bush and Obama administrations—a relationship that culminated in an invitation from Justin Trudeau’s government for the PLA to run military exercises on Canadian soil. It wasn’t until the US intervened that the exchanges ended abruptly, and for good reason: China is already the active aggressor in a hybrid war with the United States that could turn kinetic at any moment. Canada is as much a launching pad for China into the US as Ukraine is a launching pad for NATO into Russia—and we saw how that worked out.

But none of this sticks between the ears of Canadians. Part of the magic of being Canadian is in the uncanny ability to maintain ignorance of anything that conflicts with our government-funded worldview. We have a juvenile understanding of ourselves and our place in the global dynamic. Our seething bitterness for the American success story has festered for decades, and Trump’s reality check only served to turn up the temperature on a resentment that was always at the edge of consuming us completely. Now it manifests in behavior like booing their national anthem or removing American products from liquor stores—behavior that is as humiliating as it is petty. We’re incapable of reacting any other way because that’s who we are at our core: bitter, resentful children.

And right as Canadians were spinning into their anti-American delirium, Mark Carney arrived with China on his heels. “Elbows up” wasn’t just a matter of cutting off our nose to spite our face, it was a full decapitation to prove that we were better at killing ourselves than Trump could ever be. We didn’t resolve to raise our standards and transform Canada into the economic powerhouse it always had the potential of being, instead we retreated into our socialist cave and began reaching for a new sponsor—first in the EU and then in China.

“Strategic Partnership”

You can see the confusion in the faces of American officials whenever Canada enters the conversation. It’s like they’re bewildered by the neighboring tribe of bronze age aboriginals challenging their space age weapons to a standoff. They know what they have to do, but they don’t want to do it. If it were any country other than Canada we’d already be an American gas station. Trump’s tariffs were part of the America First effort to inject some adrenaline back into US manufacturing. He correctly identified a problem: America is importing far more than it produces, and the answer to that problem was to put tariffs on virtually all imports the United States is capable of producing themselves, thus leveling the playing field for American manufacturers. Covid brought global trade to a halt, and part of “America First” meant investing in American businesses so that if an event of such magnitude ever happened again, the American people would have security. The requests made of Canada by the Trump administration were perfectly rational—close the border, slow the flow of immigration, end the fentanyl crisis and increase defense spending—but Canadians can only see these issues one way, and that way is through a socialist lens where Canada is forever a victim of American imperialism and is entitled to eternal financial pacification. On our frozen arctic island there are no deals, just constant handouts and wide open access to American markets. In the past this lopsided relationship worked because Canada had an infinite supply of oil and gas—the one crucial resource the United States can’t produce fast enough—but with the taps turned off in our descent to net zero, we really don’t have much else to offer.

Now the US has landed in a compromising position. Canada has aligned itself with China, and China is the nation that most threatens America’s status as the superpower. With every step forward in this strategic partnership—or “new world order” as Mark Carney has termed it—the Americans have to decide where the line is and how far Canada can cross before they act. The 51st state is a crude way of describing a complex scenario full of intricate variables. The United States definitely does not want to absorb 40 million socialists, but on the same note cannot afford to have the CCP on their doorstep. As Canada becomes serially hostile to American interests, and progressively welcoming to Chinese incursion, the United States has only two options: negotiate us off the ledge before we jump or let us jump and do what every empire has done when an enemy arrives on their border. As time goes on, and as the “elbows up” fervor crystallizes in the Canadian consciousness, it becomes more apparent that option two will be the probable outcome. Trump spent the first year of his second term cutting China off at critical chokepoints in all corners of the world, and now in their second year his administration is purging China on the American continent. Right now their attention is focused locally and on Latin America where drug cartels work in conjunction with CCP-sponsored organized crime to wage chemical war against the United States via fentanyl and other substances. Once those groups are sufficiently crushed the American cannon will swivel north where China’s political espionage operations are headquartered. Then the question will be asked of us one last time:

Who are you and why should you exist?

Canadians would be best served by looking within themselves and preparing an answer.