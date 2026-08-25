Brave New Normal

Brave New Normal

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Daniei Smith's avatar
Daniei Smith
2h

Canadians appear not capable of seeing that they are on a suicidal mission.Just like a Japanese kammikaze pilot in World War 2 Pacific.Yes I tried to ram into that American ship but now I am dead.Is that the definition of success?But Carney does have a winning argument with most Canadians.We hate Donald Trump,Americans and America.It is suicidal but it keeps Carney and the Liberals in power-which is the real purpose of the game.

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Pamela's avatar
Pamela
2h

I only started to realize this once I moved to Europe. I was under the illusion that Canada was faultless, this pristine land of virtue and acceptance. Only once I left and broadened my view, could I see this mass hypnosis.

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