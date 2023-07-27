As a politically homeless centrist, this may come as a surprise to nobody but I am, and always have been, agnostic.

I believe in a creator. When I look at the world around me I see intelligent design everywhere. The more I consider the notion this could all happen by accident, the more that idea pushes beyond the realm of unlikely and into the furthest extremes of impossible. The genetic complexities of living creatures, the ecosystems they inhabit, the distance of our planet from the sun—all of it is so acutely fine-tuned the odds of it occurring on its own are astronomical. It would be like rolling a billion dice and having them all hit the same number a trillion times, infinitely. In my mind it’s inconceivable.

Evolution is often thought of as a theory that runs in opposition to God, but I believe evolution is a function of God.

The chimpanzee walks upright and becomes a man, the reptile grows wings and becomes a bird, the fish grows legs and becomes a frog—all of these are signs of design upgrades; the work of a master craftsman forever tinkering with its creations; reworking its original models and adding features where necessary. We can watch evolution happen in real time when a caterpillar emerges from its cocoon as a butterfly. We can observe the upgrade in action.

Perhaps curiosity is the essence of God, and humanity was created in its image only after a number of versions were engineered over hundreds of thousands of years.

This is generally interpreted literally in Abrahamic religions, as in, man was created as a physical representation of God. But what if that’s not what it means at all? What if the image referred to goes deeper than flesh and bone?

In the tech world to “image” a computer means to upload the software into the machine before it reaches the end user. You’re not creating the physical hardware, rather, you’re adding the programming components that will enable the computer to “think” and operate as required.

What if we are the image of God in this way?

That would mean our physical being is merely a machine designed to run the actual image itself, and our consciousness is the software that links to the main server—or in other words: God.

Perhaps that is God: the infinite flow of consciousness that envelops everything across the universe. Our brains are like transistors amplifying the signal; hooked into that stream and experiencing physical reality as both ourselves and God at the same time. Our emotions, our thoughts, our actions—every aspect of our experience is a representation of God on a fractal level. We are capable of operating under our own free will—just as a computer is capable of running scripts on its own—but the operation itself cannot run without that conscious connection.

The still small voice.

This is how the voice of God was described by Elijah in the Christian Bible. It’s commonly understood this represents his conscience, and in that, reveals where God lies within all of us. If our conscience is indeed the voice of God, then it only makes sense that it’s the greater consciousness speaking to us internally through our own thoughts.

That voice has been talking to me a lot lately.

I’ve been returning to my earliest memory quite often: I’m two or three years old, running through a field of tall grass on a summer day toward a building in my apartment complex where my mom works as an office clerk. I know most people will argue a brain that young isn’t capable of making and storing long-term memories, but I remember it vividly, or moreso, I remember the emotion of that moment: a feeling of being totally free.

Since relocating to Alberta that memory has been flooding back on a daily basis. It’s been steering me in a direction away from the orthodoxy of regular life. I can feel something calling me.

I’ve struggled against that calling for a long time. I’ve always been caught between what I know I should be doing and what the world I’m surrounded by expected from me. I neglected my abilities with the written word for years in response to the pressures of adulthood and later as a father. The still small voice would whisper to me, endlessly reminding me that I was created for a different purpose; that I don’t belong in this office job, around these defeated people, punching the clock for the comfort of a predictable salary. I would drown that voice in alcohol, subdue it with menial tasks, exhaust it with garbage entertainment—I ran from it for years because I knew what it would tell me if I listened: that I am not actively serving my connection to God.

I returned to writing in November, 2021. I decided to rediscover freedom again; to stop being a coward and face my purpose.

I wrote the final sentence in that first essay and sat quietly behind my laptop for a few moments before I began to cry. I didn’t know why I was crying—perhaps it was the content (an essay about the death of a friend)—but if I’m being completely honest, I don’t think that was it. In retrospect, I think it was that I had reestablished my connection to the greater consciousness. I was born again in the image intended for me. I was beginning to reorient my internal compass and point myself toward God.

I continued writing without knowing where it would lead. I quietly let go of expectations and allowed the world to take shape around me. I didn’t try to control the outcome; for once I became a passenger on my life path while the universe informed my direction. I didn’t question the twists and turns, I just observed and described what I saw.

In the last three months my audience has grown tenfold, and continues to grow with every new entry into the story of this ongoing journey.

I have no delusions of grandeur; I’m no Orwell or Hemingway or Thompson. I’m just a guy who can string a coherent sentence together with a compulsion to toss my letters into the ocean and see where they wash ashore. I hope this all has meaning to somebody out there; that someone on this spinning ball of water and molten rock will find my perspective illuminating or maybe even valuable. But above all, I’m fully immersed in my purpose and I’ve put my faith in that unseen force. I don’t know if any of this will stand the test of time but I can say without a doubt the higher spirit is guiding my hand.

I’ve found myself again as a child running through tall grass toward love and freedom.

Maybe that’s what God is: the innocence of youth; the purity of the conscious soul before it’s damaged by a world too small for it to flourish. When I look at my daughter I begin to understand my relationship to the supreme power—that in creating her I partook in the ultimate act of God; I produced life and love and curiosity and wonderment. I will spend my life tinkering and tooling and designing a path for her.

And in return God roars whenever she speaks.

The still small voice.