Kamala Harris was buried by the landslide. The memory of her is rapidly decaying beneath the rubble. In a matter of months, perhaps even weeks, her campaign will be carried through an empty graveyard, laid to rest with the hundreds of other forgotten presidential hopefuls.

Over a billion dollars in strained celebrity (blackmail) endorsements, long-winded overtures from anxious talk show hosts and woefully transparent legacy media coverage couldn’t save her. It seems the philosophical musings from pundits like Taylor Swift and self-owning monologues delivered by Barack Obama weren’t enough to sway American voters. Some would say it worked in reverse, driving the public further away from the absurd lunacy of the left.

Donald Trump’s reelection is a hundred ton stone over the tomb of the west’s cultural revolution. The fog of anti-racism and gender fluidity was still thick during his first term. It took four years of neoliberal Democrats mainlining marxism into every facet of society for us to understand what Donald Trump really was: a well-meaning president whose inexperience allowed for nefarious elements within the bureaucracy to conspire against him and poison his administration.

The tread marks from the deep state machine are still fresh across his back; one scar particularly prominent at the top of his right ear.

There was a dreadful sense of peril looming over us in the months leading up to November fifth. The election in 2020 was undoubtedly stolen—that’s obvious just based on the numbers. This time the stakes were higher; Democrats had unleashed a litany of authoritarian demons on their republic and they appeared ready to touch the furthest edges of constitutional manipulation to hold power. Thirty million illegal immigrants shuttled into swing states and an attempt to abolish voter ID requirements signaled the rise of something cataclysmic only seen at a few points in recent history, generally followed by a major war. This circumstance was no different as the war in Ukraine is slowly blooming into Europe’s next great conflict. If Democrats held sway over NATO for another four years there’s no doubt the United States would enter into direct aggression with Russia, and thus both nations dragging their reluctant allies into the engagements with them. It is very likely we would have witnessed some form of nuclear exchange before 2028.

The term “too big to rig” became a common phrase because it was expected that the left would swindle this election by any means available to them. Trump’s victory would need to dwarf everything in the realm of decisive; it would have to be so grandiose no matter of faulty voting machines, duplicate ballots or foreign interference could have any significant influence over the outcome. It would need to be a knockout punch so thunderous the swamp would shake and the creatures lurking below would reconsider their methods for fear of triggering a full throttle, off-with-their-heads style revolution.

It was the center that provided the horsepower. Figures like Joe Rogan, Bret Weinstein, Michael Shellenberger, Glenn Greenwald and others who electrified the resistance. Although most didn’t endorse Trump vociferously, it was clear which side they were on, and more importantly, which agenda they opposed. We knew who commentators like Alex Jones, Tucker Carlson and James Lindsay were supporting since they made no attempt to obscure their preference, therefore it was the moderates who made the difference and tipped the scales toward Trump. It was the additions of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard and Elon Musk to Trump’s campaign and proposed administration that propelled the charge. There was nothing partisan about the Republican ticket; this was a battle of the truly virtuous versus the superficially righteous and morally bankrupt.

Trump’s appeal isn’t necessarily in who he is—it’s what he represents. In 2016 he pulled off the biggest political upset in history and he did it without poise, eloquence or charisma. He was a regular guy who treated televised debates like a hangout at a bar. He cracked jokes at other people’s expense, gave some of them hilarious nicknames and somewhere in between tossed out a few jewels to let listeners know he belonged there more than anyone on that stage. When Democrats and members of his own government conspired with intelligence agencies and the media to take him down, we took it personally because, despite the massive gap in wealth, we identified with him.

With every hit piece and indictment we became more enraged. When they censored and canceled him—a sitting president—he met the outcasts in the middle, and it was through Trump that we found our common purpose. In their quest to purify the west, the left had alienated so much of the population most of us collected around that space between the trenches, and it was there we united as a majority with Trump as our primary weapon against their ideological assaults.

He’s a wrongthinker, an alleged hate speaker, a wokephobe; he’s us.

Justin Trudeau congratulated Trump on his victory through gritted teeth at a media scrum. His PR team wrote a half-hearted message on X that read like a plea for mercy. The Trudeau Liberals in their infinite stupidity appeared to have bet the house on a Democratic win, and in doing so revealed not only how disconnected they were from public discourse, but also how little they understood about their own geopolitical position. They spent the previous year accusing Conservative opposition leader Pierre Poilievre of being Trump 2.0, and in the process made clear to the now newly elected president of our closest ally exactly how they perceive him. To make matters worse, Trudeau put a devastating cap on Canada’s oil and gas production while Americans were heading to the polls, as if to signal his alignment with who he believed would be his new tandem partner in North America’s economic seppuku. But it didn’t work out that way and he once again cut his country off at the knees, eliminating the last remaining bargaining chips in crucial trade negotiations with a man who wrote The Art of the Deal.

Trudeau’s Deputy Prime Minister, the predictably volatile and twitchy Chrystia Freeland, fielded questions from reporters about Trump’s election sweep after a Canada/US trade committee meeting. She erratically attempted to exaggerate Canada’s significance as a key export market for the United States, while forgetting to mention the vital role Canadian oil and gas plays in that relationship. In the USMCA (formerly NAFTA) trade agreement, it appears the US-Mexico marriage is strengthening while Canada has come untethered from the dock and is drifting out to sea. Trump has acknowledged the US/Canada border as a national security threat, and is shifting his focus on foreign adversaries away from Russia and onto China—which presents a tremendous problem for the Trudeau Liberals since many, including Trudeau, are enmeshed in a tangled mess of questionable threads linking them to CCP affiliated organizations. A recent US congressional report identified China as the source of North America’s fentanyl epidemic, with many of the named CCP related figures and consortiums operating openly in Canada. The strange connections between Chinese criminal groups and the Liberal Party will only serve to further deteriorate relations between Canada and the United States going forward—as is evident in Canada’s exclusion from the AUKUS security alliance: a new defense coalition between the five eyes allies with Canada and New Zealand removed.

The Indians are circling the wagons. Trudeau is cornered from all angles. His government funded legacy media bootlickers are scrambling to construct a narrative that illustrates Trump as a Hitlerian figure salivating at the prospect of decimating Canadian assets. But it isn’t Trump who’s bad for Canada—it’s Trudeau and it always has been. Our king of magical windmills and limitless carbon taxes euthanized his most valuable industries and then blamed Trump, Poilievre and populism for the fallout. He, and the radical left in general, despise populism because to be a popu-list you must first be popu-lar, and popular they are not. There is only one man in the Canadian political sphere who can reverse course and restore our partnerships with the United States in any meaningful way, and that man happens to be a populist who takes great personal pleasure in ripping the guts out of Trudeau’s neomarxist utopian fantasy.

They tell us Pierre Poilievre is importing Trump style politics into Canada—and at this current moment that’s a good thing. It might be the only approach that can pull us back from our descent into the third world.