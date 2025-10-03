Brave New Normal

3

Behind the Wall 016

Jason James
Oct 03, 2025
3
Free subscribers now get a 30 minute preview of the recorded livestreams, paid subscribers get access to the full recordings.

Peyman Askari and I discuss Canada’s draconian trio of tyrannical bills— C-2, C-8 and C-9, the further political targeting of dissenters, and our slow roll into a totalitarian surveillance state.

Watch the In Lay Terms podcast

