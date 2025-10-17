Behind the Wall 018

Free subscribers now get a 30 minute preview of the recorded livestreams, paid subscribers get access to the full recordings.
Peyman Askari and I discuss the sputtering Conservative campaign rollout in Canada, what Conservatives should learn from Trump’s successful election campaign in 2024, and why inauthenticity is Pierre Poilievre’s achilles heel.
