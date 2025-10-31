Brave New Normal

Brave New Normal

Behind the Wall 020 w/ Peyman Askari: Land Expropriation, Canada's Trump Fetish and Tabloid Media

Oct 31, 2025
Free subscribers now get a 30 minute preview of the recorded livestreams, paid subscribers get access to the full recordings.

Peyman Askari and I discuss the ongoing push toward land expropriation in Canada, beating the banks through a simplistic lifestyle, and the introduction of manufactured partisan influencers to suppress the honest voices.

