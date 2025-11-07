Brave New Normal

Brave New Normal

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Behind the Wall 021: Liberal Bankruptcy, Conservative Complicity, the Conditions for Revolution

Jason James's avatar
Jason James
Nov 07, 2025
∙ Paid

Free subscribers now get a 30 minute preview of the recorded livestreams, paid subscribers get access to the full recordings.

Peyman Askari and I discuss Canada’s growing debt under the Carney Liberals, the mirage of Conservative opposition, and the tidal wave of revolution building beneath the political circus.

Watch the In Lay Terms podcast

Follow Peyman…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Brave New Normal to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Jason James
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture