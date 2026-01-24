Behind the Wall 031: Trump, Carney and the World Economic Forum

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Preview5Behind the Wall 031: Trump, Carney and the World Economic ForumJason JamesJan 24, 2026∙ Paid5SharePeyman Askari and I discuss the political theater at the World Economic Forum, China’s attempt to sweep up control over the middle power nations, and President Trump’s online beef with Mark Carney.Watch the In Lay Terms podcastFollow Peyman on XFollow Brave New Normal on X, YouTube and audio streamersThanks for reading Brave New Normal! This post is pub…ShareContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Jason James.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Marvelous World of ColorA section for paid subscribers. Here is where you'll find exclusive essays, Q&A segments with podcast guests answering subscriber submitted questions, group chats and more.A section for paid subscribers. Here is where you'll find exclusive essays, Q&A segments with podcast guests answering subscriber submitted questions, group chats and more.SubscribeAuthorsJason JamesRecent PostsEarly Premiere: Ep. 113 - Sam CooperJan 19 • Jason JamesEarly Premiere: Ep. 112 - John-Paul BergJan 12 • Jason JamesEarly Premiere: Ep. 111 - New Year, Next PhaseJan 5 • Jason JamesEarly Premiere: Ep. 109 - The Sam Cooper Carney-China Christmas SpecialDec 22, 2025 • Jason JamesBehind the Wall 027: The EU Self-Destructs, America Takes CanadaDec 19, 2025 • Jason JamesEarly Premiere: Ep. 108 - Josh Udall (Elev8 Podcast)Dec 15, 2025 • Jason JamesBehind the Wall 026: Digital ID and Killing God for the Great ResetDec 12, 2025 • Jason James