Brave New Normal

Behind the Wall 031: Trump, Carney and the World Economic Forum

Jason James
Jan 24, 2026
Peyman Askari and I discuss the political theater at the World Economic Forum, China’s attempt to sweep up control over the middle power nations, and President Trump’s online beef with Mark Carney.

Watch the In Lay Terms podcast

Follow Peyman on X

Follow Brave New Normal on X, YouTube and audio streamers

