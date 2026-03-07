Brave New Normal

Brave New Normal

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Behind the Wall 037: Trump, China and the Propaganda War

Jason James's avatar
Jason James
Mar 07, 2026
∙ Paid

Peyman Askari and I discuss the America First bombing campaign in Iran, the mixed messages on the success or failure of the campaign and Canada's Liberal self-destruction.

Watch the In Lay Terms podcast

Follow Peyman on X

Follow Brave New Normal on X, YouTube and audio streamers

Thanks for reading Brave New Normal! This post is public so feel free to share …

Share

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Jason James.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Jason James · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture