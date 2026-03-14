Behind the Wall 038: MAGA Fractures Over Iran and Fascism Wins

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Preview1Behind the Wall 038: MAGA Fractures Over Iran and Fascism WinsJason JamesMar 14, 2026∙ Paid1SharePeyman Askari and I discuss the fracturing of the American right over Trump's war in Iran, the rule of emotion over the rule of law, and how propaganda is shaping reality as we know it.Watch the In Lay Terms podcastFollow Peyman on XFollow Brave New Normal on X, YouTube and audio streamersThanks for reading Brave New Normal! This post is public so feel …ShareContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Jason James.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Marvelous World of ColorA section for paid subscribers. Here is where you'll find exclusive essays, Q&A segments with podcast guests answering subscriber submitted questions, group chats and more.A section for paid subscribers. Here is where you'll find exclusive essays, Q&A segments with podcast guests answering subscriber submitted questions, group chats and more.SubscribeAuthorsJason JamesRecent PostsBehind the Wall 037: Trump, China and the Propaganda WarMar 7 • Jason JamesEarly Premiere: Ep. 119 - Soren AldacoMar 2 • Jason JamesEarly Premiere: Ep. 118 - James LindsayFeb 23 • Jason JamesBehind the Wall 035 - Canadian Communism Meets American FreedomFeb 21 • Jason JamesEarly Premiere: Ep. 117 - Yao ZhangFeb 16 • Jason JamesBehind the Wall 034: Tragedy in Tumbler Ridge and the Cultural DiseaseFeb 14 • Jason JamesEarly Premiere: Ep. 115 - Kris EriksenFeb 2 • Jason James