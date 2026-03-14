Brave New Normal

Brave New Normal

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Behind the Wall 038: MAGA Fractures Over Iran and Fascism Wins

Jason James's avatar
Jason James
Mar 14, 2026
∙ Paid

Peyman Askari and I discuss the fracturing of the American right over Trump's war in Iran, the rule of emotion over the rule of law, and how propaganda is shaping reality as we know it.

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