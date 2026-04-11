Brave New Normal

Brave New Normal

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Behind the Wall 040: Trump, China and the Hidden War

Jason James's avatar
Jason James
Apr 11, 2026
∙ Paid

Peyman Askari and I discuss the Conservative floor crossings to the Carney Liberals, Trump's ceasefire with Iran, and the hidden war happening behind America's race to secure global resources and trade routes.

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