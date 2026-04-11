Behind the Wall 040: Trump, China and the Hidden War

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Preview5Behind the Wall 040: Trump, China and the Hidden WarJason JamesApr 11, 2026∙ Paid5SharePeyman Askari and I discuss the Conservative floor crossings to the Carney Liberals, Trump's ceasefire with Iran, and the hidden war happening behind America's race to secure global resources and trade routes.Watch the In Lay Terms podcastFollow Peyman on XFollow Brave New Normal on X, YouTube and audio streamersThanks for reading Brave New Normal! This…ShareContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Jason James.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Brave New NormalSubscribeAuthorsJason JamesRecent PostsChina's Political Operations in Canada w/ Sam Cooper4 hrs ago • Jason JamesMark Carney's Communist Amnesia w/ Sam CooperApr 10 • Jason JamesEp. 123 - Sam Cooper: Mark Carney's China Labor Camp ConundrumApr 8 • Jason JamesBehind the Wall 039: Trump's Iran Debacle and the Real WorldApr 4 • Jason JamesEp. 122 - John Carpay (JCCF): Creating the Conditions for White NationalismApr 1 • Jason JamesStrange Cube - Murder, Minneapolis and Erika Kirk (Video Essay)Mar 27 • Jason JamesEl Mencho and the Global Cartel w/ Leo SilvaMar 21 • Jason James