Brave New Normal

Brave New Normal

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Behind the Wall 041: Canada's Shiny New World Order

Jason James's avatar
Jason James
Apr 18, 2026
∙ Paid

Peyman Askari and I discuss Mark Carney's Liberal majority government in Canada, the public's apathy toward the erosion of their freedom, and the many people already suffering under the new Liberal authoritarianism.

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