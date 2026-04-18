Behind the Wall 041: Canada's Shiny New World Order

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Preview1162Behind the Wall 041: Canada's Shiny New World OrderJason JamesApr 18, 2026∙ Paid1162SharePeyman Askari and I discuss Mark Carney's Liberal majority government in Canada, the public's apathy toward the erosion of their freedom, and the many people already suffering under the new Liberal authoritarianism.Watch the In Lay Terms podcastFollow Peyman on XFollow Brave New Normal on X, YouTube and audio streamersThanks for reading Brave New Normal…ShareContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Jason James.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Brave New NormalSubscribeAuthorsJason JamesRecent PostsChina's Unrestricted Warfare Strategy w/ Col. Grant NewshamApr 16 • Jason JamesEp. 124 - Col. Grant Newsham: China's Unrestricted War Against AmericaApr 14 • Jason JamesChina's Political Operations in Canada w/ Sam CooperApr 11 • Jason JamesBehind the Wall 040: Trump, China and the Hidden WarApr 11 • Jason JamesMark Carney's Communist Amnesia w/ Sam CooperApr 10 • Jason JamesEp. 123 - Sam Cooper: Mark Carney's China Labor Camp ConundrumApr 8 • Jason JamesBehind the Wall 039: Trump's Iran Debacle and the Real WorldApr 4 • Jason James