Brave New Normal

Brave New Normal

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Weldon's avatar
Weldon
1d

Hopefully you guys can get a chance to talk about the BC CPC scenario. Dallas Brodie, Yuri, Rustad fired by BC liberal insiders, Michael Wu joining Liberal party of Vancouver. Love your work with Peyman. ❤️

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ThePrinceofCanada
1d

Try to confirm my comments about India killing over 500 Indigenous before your show. Canada is also covering that up in addition to China. Great work ♾️

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3 replies by Jason James and others
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