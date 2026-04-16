Behind the Wall 041 - Information + Links
Brave New Normal’s livestream series, Behind the Wall with Peyman Askari, will broadcast tomorrow, April 17th at 8:00pm EST (6:00pm MST, 5:00pm PST).
The stream is available to all subscribers so bookmark this post and join us live!
If you miss the livestream but would still like to watch, the recording will be uploaded here exclusively for paid subscribers once the stream is over.
Hopefully you guys can get a chance to talk about the BC CPC scenario. Dallas Brodie, Yuri, Rustad fired by BC liberal insiders, Michael Wu joining Liberal party of Vancouver. Love your work with Peyman. ❤️
Try to confirm my comments about India killing over 500 Indigenous before your show. Canada is also covering that up in addition to China. Great work ♾️