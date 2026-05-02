Peyman Askari and I discuss Mark Carney's Liberal sovereign wealth grift, the loss of hope and meaning in Canada, and the third assassination attempt on President Trump.
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Behind the Wall 043: Mark Carney's Sovereign Wealth Bomb
May 02, 2026
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Peyman Askari and I discuss Mark Carney's Liberal sovereign wealth grift, the loss of hope and meaning in Canada, and the third assassination attempt on President Trump.
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