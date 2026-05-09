Behind the Wall 044: The City of London Cartel and Alien Psyops

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Preview2Behind the Wall 044: The City of London Cartel and Alien PsyopsJason JamesMay 09, 2026∙ Paid2SharePeyman Askari and I discuss The City of London globalist banking conspiracy, their motivations for global dominance, and if we will ever escape the psyop.Watch the In Lay Terms podcastFollow Peyman on SubstackFollow Brave New Normal on X, YouTube and audio streamersThanks for reading Brave New Normal! This post is public so feel free to share it.ShareContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Jason James.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Brave New NormalSubscribeAuthorsJason JamesRecent PostsA Strategy to Fix Canada w/ Bruce PardyMay 7 • Jason JamesEp. 126 - Bruce Pardy: The Path to Saving CanadaMay 5 • Jason JamesEarly Premiere: Ep. 126 - Bruce PardyMay 3 • Jason JamesBehind the Wall 043: Mark Carney's Sovereign Wealth BombMay 2 • Jason JamesMark Carney and the New World Order w/ David KraydenApr 25 • Jason JamesBehind the Wall 042: Trump Exposes Podcastistan, Canada Goes Elbows UpApr 25 • Jason JamesDemocracy Dies in Canada w/ David KraydenApr 24 • Jason James