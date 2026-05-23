Brave New Normal

Brave New Normal

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Behind the Wall 046: China Owns Tucker, Alberta Gets Cheated

Jason James's avatar
Jason James
May 23, 2026
∙ Paid

Peyman Askari and I discuss Tucker Carlson's sudden pro-China turn, Danielle Smith's wilting on Alberta independence, and the inability to trust anyone in the post-Great Reset.

Watch the In Lay Terms podcast and subscribe to Peyman on Substack

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