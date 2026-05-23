Behind the Wall 046: China Owns Tucker, Alberta Gets Cheated

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Preview1Behind the Wall 046: China Owns Tucker, Alberta Gets CheatedJason JamesMay 23, 2026∙ Paid1SharePeyman Askari and I discuss Tucker Carlson's sudden pro-China turn, Danielle Smith's wilting on Alberta independence, and the inability to trust anyone in the post-Great Reset.Watch the In Lay Terms podcast and subscribe to Peyman on SubstackFollow Brave New Normal on X, YouTube and audio streamersThanks for reading Brave New Normal! This post is public…ShareContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Jason James.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Brave New NormalSubscribeAuthorsJason JamesRecent PostsMark Carney and China's Trade Trap w/ Sam CooperMay 21 • Jason JamesEp. 128 - Sam Cooper: Decoding Mark Carney's Speech in BeijingMay 19 • Jason JamesBehind the Wall 045: Trump Does China, Carney Does TyrannyMay 16 • Jason JamesEp. 127 - Ariel Delouya: A Former Canadian Diplomat on the Elbows Up DelusionMay 12 • Jason JamesThe Case for Alberta Independence w/ Bruce PardyMay 9 • Jason JamesBehind the Wall 044: The City of London Cartel and Alien PsyopsMay 9 • Jason JamesA Strategy to Fix Canada w/ Bruce PardyMay 7 • Jason James