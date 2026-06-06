Brave New Normal

Brave New Normal

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Behind the Wall 047: Canada's Liberal Zombie Apocalypse!

Jason James's avatar
Jason James
Jun 06, 2026
∙ Paid

Peyman Askari and I discuss Alberta's botched independence bid, Canada's terminal cultural disease, and the need for a Restore/America First revolution in the country.

Watch the In Lay Terms podcast and subscribe to Peyman on Substack

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