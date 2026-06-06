Behind the Wall 047: Canada's Liberal Zombie Apocalypse!

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Preview3Behind the Wall 047: Canada's Liberal Zombie Apocalypse!Jason JamesJun 06, 2026∙ Paid3SharePeyman Askari and I discuss Alberta's botched independence bid, Canada's terminal cultural disease, and the need for a Restore/America First revolution in the country.Watch the In Lay Terms podcast and subscribe to Peyman on SubstackFollow Brave New Normal on X, YouTube and audio streamersThanks for reading Brave New Normal! This post is public so feel …ShareContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Jason James.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Brave New NormalSubscribeAuthorsJason JamesRecent PostsEp. 129 - Dimpee Brar: How Canada was Culturally HijackedJun 3 • Jason JamesThe Lost Tape - Sam Cooper: Behold, A New World OrderMay 24 • Jason JamesBehind the Wall 046: China Owns Tucker, Alberta Gets CheatedMay 23 • Jason JamesMark Carney and China's Trade Trap w/ Sam CooperMay 21 • Jason JamesEp. 128 - Sam Cooper: Decoding Mark Carney's Speech in BeijingMay 19 • Jason JamesBehind the Wall 045: Trump Does China, Carney Does TyrannyMay 16 • Jason JamesEp. 127 - Ariel Delouya: A Former Canadian Diplomat on the Elbows Up DelusionMay 12 • Jason James