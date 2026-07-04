Brave New Normal

Brave New Normal

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Behind the Wall 050: Carney Ends the Climate Charade

Jason James's avatar
Jason James
Jul 04, 2026
∙ Paid

Peyman Askari and I discuss Mark Carney's abrupt 180 on climate change, the lesser known people suffering persecution under Canada's Liberal regime, and the Vancouver-Toronto condo developer bailout.

Watch the In Lay Terms podcast and subscribe to Peyman on Substack

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