Behind the Wall 052: Trump's China Conspiracy and Believing in Nothing

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.621Behind the Wall 052: Trump's China Conspiracy and Believing in NothingJason JamesJul 23, 2026621ShareTranscriptPeyman Askari and I discuss Trump’s China election interference narrative, the spiritual void leading to the death of the west, and finding reality behind the algorithms.Watch the In Lay Terms podcast and subscribe to Peyman on SubstackFollow Brave New Normal on X, YouTube and audio streamersThanks for reading Brave New Normal! This post is public so feel free to share it.ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrave New NormalBrave New Normal is a podcast hosted by Jason James. Every episode focuses on current events and interesting ideas emerging in the world of culture, politics and more.Brave New Normal is a podcast hosted by Jason James. Every episode focuses on current events and interesting ideas emerging in the world of culture, politics and more.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeJason JamesRecent EpisodesEp. 138 - James Lindsay: Mark Carney and the Mondialist ProjectJul 21 • Jason JamesEp. 137 - Sam Cooper: Canada's Growing Culture of SilenceJul 14 • Jason JamesEarly Premiere: Ep. 137 - Sam CooperJul 12 • Jason JamesBehind the Wall 051: Carney Madness and Finding the Middle GroundJul 11 • Jason JamesEp. 136 - Sam Cooper: Inside the Vancouver-Toronto Condo BailoutJul 7 • Jason JamesEp. 135 - William Barclay: South Korea Enters the Fight for FreedomJul 4 • Jason JamesEp. 134 - David M. Haskell: Resurrecting the Christian NationJun 30 • Jason James