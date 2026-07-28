Brave New Normal

Brave New Normal

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Vicki's avatar
Vicki
1d

American Fire w/Ace is the best at explaining why 'no one has gone to jail ' yet.

Time to leave Tucker / Candace / Shawn / Whitney and others in the dustbin.

This piece is 48 minutes but worth it .....

😊

The Deep State and Fauci Get EXPOSED... Trump DECLASSIFIES the Files While Pulte FIRES Them! - YouTube

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ThePrinceofCanada's avatar
ThePrinceofCanada
1d

Check your Substack Messages 🇨🇦♾️🇺🇸

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