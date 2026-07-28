Behind the Wall 053 - Information + Links
Brave New Normal’s livestream series, Behind the Wall with Peyman Askari, broadcasts tomorrow, July 29th at 8:00pm EST (6:00pm MST, 5:00pm PST).
The stream is available to all subscribers so bookmark this post and join us live!
If you miss the livestream but would still like to watch, the recording will be uploaded here exclusively for paid subscribers once the stream is over.
American Fire w/Ace is the best at explaining why 'no one has gone to jail ' yet.
Time to leave Tucker / Candace / Shawn / Whitney and others in the dustbin.
This piece is 48 minutes but worth it .....
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The Deep State and Fauci Get EXPOSED... Trump DECLASSIFIES the Files While Pulte FIRES Them! - YouTube
Check your Substack Messages 🇨🇦♾️🇺🇸