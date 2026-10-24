Brave New Normal

Brave New Normal

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Behind the Wall 063: Low IQ Politics and Campaign Flame Outs

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Jason James
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Peyman Askari and I discuss the failed independence referendum in Alberta, David Eby's spontaneous combustion in BC, and the many subpar people who make up Canada's political class.

Watch the In Lay Terms podcast and subscribe to Peyman on Substack

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