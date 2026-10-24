Behind the Wall 063: Low IQ Politics and Campaign Flame Outs

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Preview26192Behind the Wall 063: Low IQ Politics and Campaign Flame OutsJason JamesOct 24, 2026∙ Paid26192SharePeyman Askari and I discuss the failed independence referendum in Alberta, David Eby's spontaneous combustion in BC, and the many subpar people who make up Canada's political class.Watch the In Lay Terms podcast and subscribe to Peyman on SubstackFollow Brave New Normal on X, YouTube and audio streamersThanks for reading Brave New Normal! This post is p…ShareContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Jason James.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Brave New NormalBrave New Normal is a podcast hosted by Jason James. Every episode focuses on current events and interesting ideas emerging in the world of culture, politics and more.Brave New Normal is a podcast hosted by Jason James. Every episode focuses on current events and interesting ideas emerging in the world of culture, politics and more.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeJason JamesRecent EpisodesEp. 148 - David Krayden: Alberta’s Escape from Canadian CommunismOct 19 • Jason JamesEp. 147 - Bruce Pardy: Alberta’s Fight for IndependenceOct 13 • Jason JamesBehind the Wall 062: Canada Fractures Between Trump and ChinaOct 10 • Jason JamesEp. 146 - Sam Cooper: China’s Canadian Gateway to AmericaOct 6 • Jason JamesBehind the Wall 061: Migrant Riots and the White Supremacy PsyopOct 3 • Jason JamesEp. 145 - Michelle Stirling: The Truth About Truth and ReconciliationSep 29 • Jason JamesBehind the Wall 060: Western Canada’s Commie MeltdownSep 26 • Jason James