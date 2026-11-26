Brave New Normal’s livestream series, Behind the Wall with Peyman Askari, broadcasts tomorrow, Nov 27th at 7:00pm EST (6:00pm MST, 4:00pm PST).

The stream is available to all subscribers so bookmark this post and join us live!

If you miss the livestream but would still like to watch, the recording will be uploaded here exclusively for paid subscribers once the stream is over.

Watch here on Substack, X or YouTube.