Brave New Normal

Brave New Normal

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
1

Behind the Wall Livestream 013

Jason James's avatar
Jason James
Sep 12, 2025
∙ Paid
1
Share

Free subscribers now get a 30 minute preview of the recorded livestreams, paid subscribers get access to the full recordings.

Peyman Askari and I discuss the public assassination of Charlie Kirk, the consequences of political radicalization, and the need for true understanding and discourse between opposing sides.

Watch the In Lay Terms podcast

Follow Peym…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Brave New Normal to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Jason James
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture