Brave New Normal

Brave New Normal

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Behind the Wall Livestream 014

Jason James's avatar
Jason James
Sep 19, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

Free subscribers now get a 30 minute preview of the recorded livestreams, paid subscribers get access to the full recordings.

Peyman Askari and I discuss the corruption in the elite circles and their philanthropic foundations, the conspiracy theories emerging around Charlie Kirk’s assassination, and the reasons behind Trump’s unwavering support for Israe…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Brave New Normal to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Jason James
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture