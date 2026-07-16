Hey everyone,

As we all know, summer brings barbeques, birthday celebrations and vacations. Unfortunately for the livestream, my schedule is currently packed with all three and the next few Fridays are booked with other things.

So to make up for it, Peyman and I will be temporarily moving our Behind the Wall livestream series to Wednesday, July 22nd and Wednesday, July 29th. In August the schedule will return to our usual Friday broadcasts.

Hope you all are getting out and enjoying the sun while it shines on us.

Much love as always,

Jason James