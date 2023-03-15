It was a one sentence email that began my slow withdrawal from the circuit of freelance opinion writers:

“I understand the subject matter, I’m just concerned it might be misconstrued as racist.”

I had been commissioned by an editor at a now defunct website to write something that would draw eyeballs. I was to be paid a hefty sum of fifty dollars for a thousand or so words on whatever controversial subject I chose, as long as it was salacious enough to cut through the noise of an oversaturated market and generate the highly sought after clicks every blogger so desperately needed. The internet was awash in WordPress sites aspiring to become legitimate publications, and after my successful turn as a columnist for a blog which had accomplished that exact task, I was now the golden boy others contacted to inflate their Google ad impressions. If it was controversy they needed, I was the right person to contact. In less than an hour I could spin up five to ten paragraphs that would send a stream of angry readers into the comments section and boost the site’s visibility. It wasn’t the best fifty bucks they ever spent, but it was better than lighting it on fire.

I was always careful when I wrote about Obama. I knew what could be inferred in any criticisms of him, so for every one sentence of lambasting I would include two sentences worth of disclaimers both before and after to dampen the blow. It was a roundabout way of getting to the truth while sending a message that the truth I was exploring in no way had anything to do with any prejudice toward the color of his skin. It was ridiculous to know that an American president couldn’t be accurately castigated without the stench of racism immediately filling the room, but as a lefty liberal I understood his importance as a symbolic figure—even if he was a repeat of the war mongering and cronyism we saw in decades before, which he was.

By this time it was impossible to write anything south of idyllic praise about Saint Barack, although he was dropping more bombs around the world on more brown skinned poor people than any president prior. To introduce skepticism around his brand of foreign policy—which generally equated to drone strikes on wedding parties and school busses full of children in the Middle East—his handling of the economic crisis in 2008, or his relentless persecution of whistleblowers, meant risking being thrown into the liberal gulags with Neonazis and the KKK. There was no way to avoid accusations of hate the moment these criticisms were levied, so most on the left would self-censor, or as was my case, water down their opinion until it was so diluted the point was lost completely and all that remained was another glowing puff piece for the Commander-in-Chief.

That’s basically what my gold painted turd of an opinion piece amounted to, and still it was too dangerous to publish. I had invoked some less than stellar observations of modern day Black Jesus, and that was an unfathomable crime. It must not be seen. I shall not pass go and receive my fifty dollars.

I took notice of the same disillusionment in other liberals around me, and we were all stunned by what was unfolding. America had it’s very first bulletproof president; his skin tone a ticket to rape and pillage as he pleased. The Democrats had always been masters of dirty tricks; hiding their greed and corruption behind a veneer of love and compassion for the underdog, but their deceptive maneuvering was now so transparent it was almost as if they were mocking the world at large. They could murder foreign children by the busload and cash in on insider trading schemes with impunity. Race underpinned every discussion—even regarding people and policy only loosely affiliated with Obama by three degrees of separation.

That was the first fracture. Many of the rational minds on the left broke away and found themselves politically homeless.

Once the ideological blinders were removed I found a new appreciation for my own conservative prime minister in Canada. For years Stephen Harper was a walking target for the left’s anger about any issue in general, but now I saw him for what he was: a quietly wise world leader and a brilliant economist. His pragmatic approach to the global recession kept Canada afloat and shielded us from the worst of the monetary ripples. The impact in our country was minimal due to the careful measures of the Harper government, and never once did he take credit for it. He shied away from the spotlight to such an extent that a large percentage of Canadians didn’t even know he was our prime minister. More knew the details of Obama’s private life better than they knew who was keeping the wheels turning in their country while everyone else’s were falling off.

I drifted toward the middle and discovered most other self-respecting liberals were making the same journey. We congregated around the same halfway point—some leaning right, some staying mildly left, some (like myself) choosing to abstain from identifying with any political group—but we all gathered there under the same principle: the freedom to speak and share ideas without fear of condemnation.

With the rational minds that anchored the left having vacated that space, the radicals were given free reign to fill the void as they pleased, and naturally—as is always the case when the left’s tethers come untied—Marxism swept in and this time brought postmodernism with it. The hallmark was the notion of “lived experience” or “my truth” in more basic terms. This was code for subjective reality: the idea that reality is merely that which is perceived by the subject (or individual) and the objective (or shared reality between subjects) doesn’t actually exist. Mao Tse-tung was a big believer in this idea and spoke about it often in some of his earliest writings. He was able to justify the atrocities he would later commit as the communist leader of China through this mode of perception. In his mind the pain and suffering of others wasn’t real because it wasn’t happening to him, therefore it wasn’t relevant to his own subjective reality—or his “truth”—and didn’t impede on reality at all because his own subjective experience was the only one that endured in his mind. It was this philosophy that led to the brutal deaths of tens of millions of Chinese people.

Now that neomarxist postmodernism was established as the bedrock of the new left, the very foundation of western civilization and human biology became trivial. Women became men, men became women, some became nothing at all and God became human. The left continued to fracture into subgroups who would argue endlessly about fictional concepts that weren’t relevant to the objective universe, but that didn’t matter because the objective was itself a social construct and the subjective was the only true reality. It was the pinnacle of psychopathic narcissism: to believe that the only reality is the universe you dream up in your own mind.

The years leading into 2023 brought more ruptures: Trump, Black Lives Matter, the Me Too movement, Covid-19, draconian pandemic policies and vaccine mandates, the push to normalize transgenderism—these were just a few of the major incidents among a long and ongoing list of other contributing splinter points.

With each fracture more from the left continued to break away, charged by the magnetism of the middle. Those who remained doubled down and ramped up the radicalization to spite the defectors. Hollywood, tech and mainstream media—historically devout followers of leftist dogma—became an amplifier for the insanity of the few, making the small minority of radicals appear to be much larger and stronger than they really were. The messaging grew more intense and hilariously confused to a point where even the radicals could no longer explain or define what they represented. The fantasy of subjective reality being objectively real to the world outside of their dwindling cult had begun to collapse in on itself, but still they dug their heels in deeper.

The result is a civilization that has ballooned into a bloated mess; packed with two opposing realities, each driven by its own rules and ideologies, stretching the boundaries of conscious space to its limits and on the verge of bursting at the seams. Social media is where the worlds collide and drive themselves further apart on the rebound from the constant concussive force. We peer through the window into the other world and find ourselves repulsed by what we see, thus causing us to become more extreme in our perspective and more pious in our devotion to whichever ideology we choose to think for us.

The United States and NATO are marching us headlong into a third world war between three nuclear superpowers, and the occupants of these alternate dimensions can’t even agree on the basic motivations for the conflict, despite the looming threat of annihilation for both worlds. The war has become a meme unto itself with Ukrainian flags signaling virtue in twitter bios and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy becoming an instant celebrity in western media. Billions of taxpayer dollars are funneled into the coffers of oligarchs and defense contractors, and the very group of radicals beating the drum for increasing the American presence in this war are the same ones who just twenty years ago were demanding the Bush regime be tried on accusations of war crimes. Say what you will about the early 2000’s neoconservatives, but not even Dick Cheney had the audacity to start a war at the height of rising interest rates and global inflation.

Were it not for the uneasy cold war era tension returning to the west, one, in their own special “truth”, could believe the Russian invasion of Ukraine was an eight episode series to be binge watched on Netflix. Those of us in the objective world now find ourselves desperately seeking to penetrate millions of subjective realities and warn them of the incoming danger before they TikTok dance us into a nuclear holocaust. In Canada we have definitive proof of CCP interference in our last federal election—which brought us another Justin Trudeau minority government and all of the pain that came with it—yet we’re still under the heel of his net zero oxford because his rhetoric sounds nice. The inescapable apathy that grips the over-stimulated screen-gazing population, and the blind stupidity of the subjective evangelists worked in tandem to unleash the worst batch of western leaders in recent history—and it seems it’s this combination that will ultimately lead to our demise.

Hypersonic nuclear warheads crisscross the Pacific. All life obliterated in less than fifteen minutes. There’s nothing more objectively real than that.