Canada's China Delusion w/ Sam Cooper

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript122Canada's China Delusion w/ Sam CooperJason JamesFeb 13, 2026122ShareTranscriptWatch the full episode now:Read more at The BureauFollow Sam on XFollow Brave New Normal on X, YouTube and audio streamersThanks for reading Brave New Normal! This post is public so feel free to share it.ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrave New NormalSubscribeAuthorsJason JamesRecent PostsEp. 116 - Sam Cooper: Canada Gets Epstein'd in ChinaFeb 11 • Jason JamesEarly Premiere: Ep. 116 - Sam CooperFeb 9 • Jason JamesBehind the Wall 033: Jeffrey Epstein, Satan and the Real WorldFeb 7 • Jason JamesEp. 115 - Kris Eriksen: Canada's Suicidal Carney-valFeb 4 • Jason JamesFighting for Freedom in Iran w/ Ehsan ArjmandFeb 1 • Jason JamesOppression in the Islamic Republic of Iran w/ Ehsan ArjmandJan 30 • Jason JamesEp. 114 - Ehsan Arjmand: Restoring Freedom in IranJan 28 • Jason James