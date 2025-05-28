Strangulation—ten years of it. Another four years with the executioner’s hands wrapped tightly around our throats.

I often find myself drifting into memories when listening to music. Such a phenomenon isn’t uncommon—in fact, music from specific eras has been utilized to restore the personalities of people suffering from degenerative brain diseases—but lately these memories are flooding back as lucid daydreams. I’m not a spectator watching myself reenact an event in my life, I’m a participant transported into the past, actively engaging with a distant environment. Details I’ve long forgotten return in bright neon radiance. The sensations of the moment fill my nervous system; the emotions capture my consciousness. It’s always a good place; a place where I felt peace; a parallel universe frozen in suspended animation waiting for me to reappear in it.

Years ago a friend in hospice told me about these experiences. In his final days he’d float into those places unintentionally. His mind was moving him to a comfortable space as an escape from the pain of physical death. In my circumstance I’m not facing any imminent tragedy (or so I hope), but rather I’m coping with death on a greater scale: the extermination of the country in which I am a citizen.

I was never a patriotic Canadian. I resent the superficial character traits they have so proudly, and so foolishly, defined themselves against. I know who Canadians really are, and what lies beneath the surface of the blissfully unaware northern liberals they like to portray themselves as. Canadians aren’t tolerant and compassionate, they’re narrow-minded and spiteful. They despise the dreamers because dreamers threaten the status quo, and they will violently defend that status quo because it allows for their mediocrity to masquerade as extraordinary. Nowhere is this more evident than in Canadian media and popular culture. Artists and entrepreneurs branded as “Canadian” are those who fit snugly between the floor and the bar set inches from it, while those who exceed the laughably low threshold discard the brand and are generally thought of as American by the rest of the world.

Americans. Canada’s secret arch-nemesis. Canadians view the American style of direct communication as obtuse and repugnant. They prefer the method of telling you everything you want to hear and then ripping you to shreds when you’re out of earshot—as Donald Trump learned after his early meetings with Justin Trudeau. This is why Trudeau was capable of occupying the highest office in our country for nearly a decade. He was the perfect embodiment of the Canadian ideal: a feminized theater kid who rifles off platitudes with something Canadians interpret as conviction, but those disconnected from the hive mind saw for what it really was: a third-rate performance from an actor not worthy of a speaking role in a late night infomercial.

This, of course, isn’t true of all Canadians. I’m referring to them here as “they” because I am one of the few living outside the bubble—as I’m sure you are too if you’re Canadian and you’ve read this far without throwing a tantrum in a fit of limp-wristed rage. Besides, “they/them” are their preferred pronouns after all.

We were the ones who exemplified what Canada could be; the potential slowly building into a kinetic current. We found something worth saving beneath the rubble. We drove to our nation’s capital from all corners of the country to ensure its survival. We committed millions of hard earned dollars to that effort, and when they took those dollars from us, we dug into our dwindling savings accounts and did it again.

Pierre Poilievre became the figurehead for that desire to forge a new Canada from the remnants of the old. In the beginning he seized on that energy and invigorated the historically apathetic populace. In the end he abandoned the wave that carried him and drowned in the undertow of Liberal duplicity. We watched the last nail slam into our coffin.

I hate writing this with the awareness that I’m contributing to the widening divide, but I’ve found it difficult to forget the years I lived as an outcast excluded from society; eating lunch with my family in a rainy park while they watched through cafe windows because we chose to stand for our rights—and theirs; the calls from state media to have us removed from society completely while our countrymen parroted the accusations of misogyny, racism and Nazism against us, only to discover that when the dust cleared around the Covid-19 pandemic we were correct in all of our assertions—yet no apology or acknowledgement from the cowards that feverishly demanded our persecution. Instead, in one final dramatic middle finger to the dreamers and truly independent thinkers, they elected as Prime Minister a key architect of the global authoritarian conspiracy to toss all of us into permanent serfdom.

I don’t know if a reconciliation with the they/thems will ever be possible.

There’s a weight dragging behind every Canadian right now. You can see the strain in their faces as they shuffle between shops; running through constant calculations in their minds; trying to determine which items on their grocery list are necessities and which are not; if they even have enough money in their account to cover the basics. We carry more household debt than any other nationality in the developed world. Credit cards have become our default mode of payment. Food banks are inundated with the working poor: people who would land comfortably in the middle class were they American. Every quarter our cost of living increases slightly, thus further constricting our financial mobility. Our oligarchy lectures us about reducing frivolous spending on luxuries like streaming services while we quietly wonder if we actually need both heat and electricity. Our ruling bureaucrats aren’t just disconnected, they’re sadistic.

Engineers run Doordash deliveries to software developers moonlighting as Uber drivers. The job market has become a battle of lowest standards. New immigrants will do twice the work for half the salary traditionally paid to Canadians—many of whom arrived in this country as immigrants themselves. University graduates compete for entry level positions with veterans in their field. Unemployed and desperate Canadians contend for unskilled labor jobs with millions of foreigners who entered the country on student visas or as refugees. Major cities are considering caps on rideshare and food delivery drivers because roads are flooded with gig workers. The last lifeline is about to be severed. Open borders have bottlenecked our economy with imported slave labor.

The housing crisis continues. Alberta became a magnet for working class families from BC and Ontario when the astronomical cost of living in those provinces drove them toward the middle. But as tens of thousands relocated to the prairies, bidding wars were triggered and housing prices doubled, creating a scenario similar to the one they escaped, and with it, the Bentleys, Maseratis and Aston Martins arrived—a sure sign China’s money launderers discovered a new frenetic market to exploit. Buyers now find themselves scrambling to pluck the last few affordable homes from the listings. Renters bounce between townhouses and basement suites, constantly downgrading as rental costs exceed their budgets.

The fentanyl epidemic rages in Vancouver and Toronto. Vancouver’s downtown core crawls with hordes of homeless addicts. Overdosed bodies, spent needles and piles of human feces decorate high-end designer storefronts. Suburban neighborhoods share their public spaces with sprawling tent cities. The Liberals’ safe supply drug program led to a nationwide humanitarian disaster. Fentanyl addicts receive prescriptions for hydromorphone—a synthetic opioid—free of charge, then sell their taxpayer sponsored dope to curious teens for less than the cost of a six pack. The Canadian government generated billions for big pharma through the establishing of a new generation of addicts. BC and Ontario’s hydromorphone pills are now showing up in Alberta and other midwestern provinces that rejected the program. The devil next door is moving in.

Our third world healthcare system was politicized and eviscerated by the Covid-19 scam. Canadians wait years for routine surgeries, are frequently denied basic preventative exams, and most don’t have a family physician. Unvaccinated citizens are refused treatments and deteriorate without care due to anti-scientific, ideologically driven mandates. The immigrant bottleneck clogs emergency rooms where sick and injured patients wait twelve to twenty four hours before seeing a doctor. The Liberal government has extended its controversial assisted suicide program to include addicts and the mentally ill as an alternative to counseling. The message here is abundantly clear: they want us to die.

It didn’t have to be this way.

Canada has oil and gas—a lot of it. More than we could ever use, more than the world will ever need, yet we are governed by a homicidal death cult determined to keep these gifts from prehistory in the ground. They present themselves as environmental saviors despite a sea of evidence that proves their climate change agenda to be more a matter of faith than a matter of fact. China produces more carbon dioxide in a day than Canada does in a year, however, our political aristocracy has chosen its own peasantry as sacrificial lambs for the weather gods. Our liquid natural gas is the cleanest and cheapest in the world, and were they actually serious about saving the planet, they would pour all available resources into exporting our gas to China, which would in turn vastly reduce their emissions and make Canadians wealthy beyond our wildest imaginations—and for a country so dedicated to wealth redistribution, we could solve the growing poverty crisis with a fraction of the profits from an exclusive trade deal with the largest global polluter. But no, we must invest billions into carbon capture technology when we already have three hundred and seven million hectares of it growing naturally in the Boreal Forest.

Canada isn’t just oil and gas either. We have colossal lithium and uranium deposits that could assist in transitioning poorer nations away from archaic energy sources like coal, dung and wood. We could build small modular nuclear reactors that would provide clean energy to impoverished populations at a near zero cost in exchange for the highly valuable rare earth minerals required to further develop these and other technologies. The cyclical benefits to such a trade system could deliver unprecedented universal prosperity by 2030, which also happens to be the World Economic Forum’s target for a purportedly similar achievement.

But the truth is, Mark Carney and his Trudeau Liberal cabinet don’t care about ESG’s, SDG’s, LGBT’s or any other sacred leftist acronym. This is about power and a continuation of the most seismic wealth transfer in human history. Carney is a net zero televangelist with his Trudeau Liberal parishioners carnival barking to a captive congregation of forty million people. We’ve spent billions on failed battery plants and other renewable energy projects with no explanation as to where that public funding went, and in the process deferred billions more in crucial oil and gas investments to other countries with less red tape, less regulatory traps and less criminality. In the closing scene of the classic film, There Will Be Blood, Daniel Plainview explains to Eli Sunday how he drained Sunday’s well using a milkshake and long straw analogy. In Canada that analogy persists, but it isn’t just one straw siphoning away hundreds of billions in tax dollars, it’s thousands of socialist straws plugged into everything, draining every well, all of the time.

The end of the long road to neo-feudalism is fast approaching. Our generation was lost in the melee of the marxist cultural revolution and brainwashed into believing our sacrifices served some vague altruistic purpose. Now we have to decide what our legacy will be and if we’ll leave the next generation with more than just vivid daydreams of a better time.