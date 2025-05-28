Brave New Normal

Kathryn Crawford
May 28, 2025

To all Canadians, you owe a debt to these podcasters and young writers- they have bodly told the unabashed truth to the world.

They told the secrets of Canada, with great truth and dignity- they "elbowed up" when the rest of you were hiding in the lies of Canada.

There is great liberty in telling the truth, something that is a good practice in life, as they say- the truth will set you free!

So, please do not discount these young writers and podcasters- they bravely spoke up, showed their faces, and let us into their homes- and the world listened, so thank them for being bold, brave, introspective and truthful!

When language carries truth, it becomes more than expression — it becomes revolution. For in truth, spoken clearly, society finds its freedom.

Thank you all and more please!!!

C Woody
May 28, 2025

Good Post Jason, well stated. The truth is depressing and we all mourn.. whether it’s the loss of a loved one to the so called “health protocols” of late, the loss of family due to differing beliefs, the loss of a job due to government policies and inaction or just the loss of the memories of what this country used to be. Playing outside until the street lights came on as kids, leaving the doors unlocked, talking with neighbours. Everything has changed since Canada died.

