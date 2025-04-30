The absence of hope; completely surrounded in a zombie apocalypse.

Canadians have an insatiable desire for self-immolation. They’re desperately clinging to a fantasy that decayed during the last forty years and crumbled under the soft, pedicured heels of Justin Trudeau. They’re willfully blind to the reality staring through their vapid eyes—many of whom are in the closing years of their lives. They voted for massively inflated housing prices in the aspiration of selling to a numbered Chinese company and purchasing a condo near the beach in Boca Raton, and in doing so, doomed their children to a lifetime of crushing tax debt and wage slavery. They voted in favor of preserving their own delusions over the vitality of future generations. I take solace in knowing their children and grandchildren will quietly resent them long after they’re gone. Their legacy will be one of limitless indulgence and stupidity.

Liberal baby boomers aren’t the only ones to blame for this. There’s a vast number of millennials and Gen Xers who were radicalized by the constant flow of platitudes that slithered out of leftist institutions when Barack Obama first flashed his charismatic smile in front of a camera. They casually ignored his robbery of the American people to bail out the parasites who robbed the American people for the sake of maintaining the utopian myth. When Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper carefully guided Canada through the global economic crisis, he was thanked with accusations of racism and social insensitivity because he wouldn’t shift focus from avoiding our country’s near-certain death onto the trivial political trends liberals were amplifying to mask their bludgeoning of the middle class.

I saw it as it happened. I broke from the left and wrote it down. I paid a mighty price in my career as a writer.

Americans learned a valuable lesson. It took eight years of hegemonic terror behind the sparkly veneer of Obama—and another four years of domestic chaos under Biden—but it eventually crystallized in their minds. Canadians had a full decade to grasp the same realization, yet we refuse to retain any of it. The stereotype of the plaid wearing bumbling idiot once again rings true.

These are the zombies that make up roughly half of Canada’s population; brainless wanderers who’ve outsourced their consciousness to a suicidal death cult; human jukeboxes programmed to play the greatest hits in narratives promulgated by government funded media. Independent thinkers can predict and recite their viewpoints verbatim. They are the science worshippers, or more accurately, the worshippers of magic disguised as science by sinister religious leaders.

Mark Carney is not a politician, he’s a central banker: a member of an elitist class that has sought to dominate western nations since the beginning of the first World War. This is a publicly known fact, yet will be refuted by zombies because it contrasts the established dogma. Carney was a cardinal in the Church of Net Zero until suddenly, and suspiciously, he was ordained a high priest by the unseen forces behind the order of anti-human orthodoxy. The cult accepted his ascension—despite Carney never having held a seat in Canadian parliament and no rational explanation for his entry into politics.

What interests does a financial mercenary have in ruling over a failing middle power?

Because he’s Canadian—so said the prophecy. But perhaps it has to do with a tyrannical agenda that imploded in the wake of the Covid pandemic, and an American president across the border who became a symbol of rebellion against this agenda. Carney’s Brookfield Asset Management firm gifted this president’s son in law a one billion dollar loan to save a bad real estate deal, and therefore, Carney’s arrival could be a signal from the unseen forces to this American president that he should simmer down a little.

Maybe it was the billions Carney invested in China’s fossil fuels and real estate, and his investments in western renewable energy projects. With the public’s attention to man-made climate change beginning to wane, and the growing awareness of China’s influence over Canadian politicians and industries, somebody had to step in and slap the blinders back onto curious zombies.

But no, the British-Irish citizen/American financier/Bermudan money launderer heard the cries from helpless Canadians and jackhammered his way through our convoluted parliamentary system to save us from Trump. He is Canadian after all. He wears hockey jerseys and drinks beer and speaks garbled Quebecois french—he’s just like us!

Ironically, it was the fear of Trump that motivated cowardly beaver-tailed bed wetters to vote for Carney. Pierre Poilievre blew a twenty five point lead because he played the Liberals’ game in their arena. He would’ve been wise to lean into the outlandish Liberal comparisons of him to Trump and position himself as the person best suited to negotiate a new trade deal with the United States. It was Vice President JD Vance’s appearances on popular American podcasts that arguably helped seal a victory for Trump and Poilievre needed to follow the same path. There were many who reportedly extended the invitation and his campaign turned them all down. Instead, Poilievre diluted his platform to broaden his appeal and relied on traditional media to deliver the message—the same traditional media he vowed to defund if elected. It was a horrific battle plan and one that should be studied by political science students decades into the future. Poilievre and his dimwit advisors managed to bring a never before seen momentum to a grinding halt months before a single ballot was cast. He was a genius populist who dunked himself into a vat of establishment slime with the expectation that the electorate would be magnetized to the opposite of what generated his appeal to begin with. He lost to a largely unknown corporate stiff in dad jeans who couldn’t give a substantive answer to any of the softball questions lobbed gently toward him. We needed the combative, unapologetic Pierre Poilievre. We received a sloganeering insurance salesman who attempted to fight Carney’s fear of the 51st state with more fear. The zombies on the brink of an awakening went back into their trance.

Mark Carney isn’t a Canadian, he’s a globalist. He was Justin Trudeau’s economic advisor and the man at least partially responsible for the devastation we’ve suffered through. But unlike Trudeau, Carney isn’t a sociopathic narcissist concerned only with his public image. He’s a cold, calculated killer. He doesn’t care about optics. He isn’t one of us, nor will he make any effort to be one of us now that he’s secured the top seat in our country. He views himself as something better; something above the average person. There is no amount of outrage that will stop him and his Liberals from ramming the same authoritarian bills through parliament that Trudeau couldn’t pass because of his selfish need to be loved and respected. Mark Carney doesn’t want your respect, he demands your obedience. And he will take it by force if necessary. We are about to find out what a controlled demolition looks like.

Canada has become the walking dead.