They were polar opposites and mirror images of each other; the accused communist and the alleged fascist. With sixty years between they were considered radicals in their time. In Malcolm's time Charlie was the standard: a white christian conservative and protector of American values. In Charlie's time Malcolm was the standard: a black nationalist muslim trying to convert the American spirit. Economic mobility was at the core of both their philosophies. Both were charismatic public speakers with an electric intellect unblemished by academia. Both fearlessly challenged the status quo. Malcolm X was shot seconds before giving a speech at the Audubon Ballroom. Charlie Kirk was shot at Utah Valley University while debating college students. Malcolm was thirty nine years old, Charlie was thirty one. Malcolm had been expelled from the Nation of Islam after confronting Elijah Muhammad over his sexual affairs with teenaged girls. Charlie was beginning to break away from the pro-Israel influences inside his circle.

We watched Charlie Kirk die. If you were anywhere near the internet it was impossible to miss. We saw the bullet slice through his throat at a multitude of angles; a kaleidoscopic view of the hope we can find a common understanding shredded to a billion bloody pieces. The world stopped spinning in that moment- not by any supernatural phenomena, but in the realization we had crossed a threshold into a darker pitch of blackness. The culture war turned kinetic.

And the neoliberal left celebrated Charlie Kirk’s assassination- in the same way white nationalists extolled the murder of Malcolm X.

They called him Hitler, and they meant it. He was “literally Hitler” to the participation trophy winners in the X, Z and Millennial generations. They've never lived through a depression or world war, and for a group of people who’d never had to suffer through genuine hardship, Charlie Kirk was the physical embodiment of national socialism. The Covid-19 pandemic was the closest they had ever brushed against any version of existential threat, and they were the useful idiots who religiously donned paper masks to signal their undying faith in a cataclysm that stalled at the edges of reality. They offered themselves to a cult of perpetual crises simply because they had nothing real to fight against. Only in a society as privileged as theirs could they devote a decade to bending the concept of gender- a basic evolutionary principle that has been commonly understood for centuries- and in that society of unrestricted self-aggrandizement, Charlie Kirk was a foreign invader marching into their Rhineland.

Malcolm X knew what lay beneath the veneer of equity and compassion. He rebuked all efforts by white liberals to adopt his message into their dogma. Charlie Kirk traveled America visiting university campuses- the nerve centers of neoliberalism- to confront their mythologies head on. Malcolm’s race shielded him from the fury of white liberals who co-opted his image after his death- despite his vehement distaste for them. Charlie's race made him a target for white liberals who warped his message to fit their fascist narrative, which ultimately led to his death. Malcolm's desire for black isolation ironically aligned him with segregationists. The out of context manipulations of Charlie's message attracted some of the same people. In both cases the fallible men were lost behind the infallible icons.

Charlie Kirk often cited the stunning rates of violent crime amongst black men and asked the question, why? Most interpreted it as an inference to a genetic predisposition to violence. But he was actually pointing to a cultural disease- the same disease Malcolm was trying to cure through the Islamic faith. Where Charlie fell short was in his assumption that the audience was of an intelligence necessary to correctly identify the problem. Malcolm fell short in his unwillingness to accept black complicity in the illness. Both agreed on the solution: God.

The disease isn't exclusive to black people but it is most obvious there. It contains a lot of components and manifests differently according to socioeconomic class, but it can be summarized as: life without meaning. In black communities poverty is typically the driver. In white communities it's driven by excess- but it alternates between drivers depending on socioeconomic status, not race. In poor communities it presents as addiction to alcohol and street drugs, hypersexuality, crime and violence. In middle class and wealthy communities it presents as alcohol and prescription drug abuse, manic depression, anti-social behavior and sociopathy. In poor communities it’s expressed outwardly- that’s why it’s easier to spot. In middle class and wealthy communities it’s expressed inwardly- that’s why it’s usually missed until it’s too late. But no matter who you are or where you reside, the disease is always the same. We’re all sick; seeking to fill a void with material wealth and shiny objects that promise relief but never deliver. Charlie Kirk and Malcolm X accurately diagnosed the illness as a chronic spiritual gap.

This is why both men were murdered. Their shooters may not have known it at the time, but they were symptomatic flare-ups of the cultural disease. There is a prevalence of evil forces who are deeply invested in keeping us sick. God cannot be the answer because it’s the only remedy. Divisive slop is constantly poured into the mosh pit of public discourse to keep us detached from the unifying magnetism of the divine. Charlie Kirk and Malcolm X were at times guilty of jumping on pieces of scrap meat within the chaos, but it was when they set themselves apart that they became truly dangerous. Both men appeared to be maturing into something less radical and more moderate when they died. They were aware of how they'd been weaponized to further the agendas of powerful interests- groups they were once aligned with until they saw how the sausage was made. It’s no coincidence they were snatched from the physical world right as they were reaching a “turning point.” It was never about race or gender or even religion. It’s always been about keeping us alive just enough to host the virus, and anyone who has a clear view of the illness must be surgically removed.