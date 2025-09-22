Brave New Normal

Brave New Normal

Transcript

Charlie Kirk and Malcolm X - Brothers from Another Era (Video Essay)

Jason James
Sep 22, 2025
Transcript

A video version of my essay, Charlie Kirk and Malcolm X read by yours truly.

Our lives are busy and many of us don’t have time to read. So if you missed my latest essay you can listen to it here in full with some added context and commentary at the end.

Open the original essay and read along:

Charlie Kirk and Malcolm X

Jason James
Sep 19
Charlie Kirk and Malcolm X

They were polar opposites and mirror images of each other; the accused communist and the alleged fascist. With sixty years between they were considered radicals in their time. In Malcolm's time Charlie was the standard: a white christian conservative and protector of American values. In Charlie's time Malcolm was the standard: a black nationalist muslim…

