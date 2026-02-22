China's Global Takeover w/ Yao Zhang

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript7China's Global Takeover w/ Yao ZhangJason JamesFeb 22, 20267ShareTranscriptWatch the full episode now:Watch Yao on YouTubeFollow Yao on XFollow Brave New Normal on X, YouTube and audio streamersThanks for reading Brave New Normal! This post is public so feel free to share it.ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrave New NormalSubscribeAuthorsJason JamesRecent PostsBrainwashed in Communist China w/ Yao ZhangFeb 20 • Jason JamesEp. 117 - Yao Zhang: Warning from a China DissidentFeb 18 • Jason JamesJeffrey Epstein's Intelligence Networks w/ Sam CooperFeb 15 • Jason JamesCanada's China Delusion w/ Sam CooperFeb 13 • Jason JamesEp. 116 - Sam Cooper: Canada Gets Epstein'd in ChinaFeb 11 • Jason JamesEarly Premiere: Ep. 116 - Sam CooperFeb 9 • Jason JamesBehind the Wall 033: Jeffrey Epstein, Satan and the Real WorldFeb 7 • Jason James