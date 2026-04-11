China's Political Operations in Canada w/ Sam Cooper

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript41China's Political Operations in Canada w/ Sam CooperJason JamesApr 11, 202641ShareTranscriptWatch the full episode now:Read more at The BureauFollow Sam on XFollow Brave New Normal on X, YouTube and audio streamersThanks for reading Brave New Normal! This post is public so feel free to share it.ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrave New NormalSubscribeAuthorsJason JamesRecent PostsBehind the Wall 040: Trump, China and the Hidden War20 hrs ago • Jason JamesMark Carney's Communist Amnesia w/ Sam CooperApr 10 • Jason JamesEp. 123 - Sam Cooper: Mark Carney's China Labor Camp ConundrumApr 8 • Jason JamesBehind the Wall 039: Trump's Iran Debacle and the Real WorldApr 4 • Jason JamesEp. 122 - John Carpay (JCCF): Creating the Conditions for White NationalismApr 1 • Jason JamesStrange Cube - Murder, Minneapolis and Erika Kirk (Video Essay)Mar 27 • Jason JamesEl Mencho and the Global Cartel w/ Leo SilvaMar 21 • Jason James