China's Unrestricted Warfare Strategy w/ Col. Grant Newsham

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript3China's Unrestricted Warfare Strategy w/ Col. Grant NewshamJason JamesApr 16, 20263ShareTranscriptWatch the full episode now:Purchase Colonel Newsham’s Book, When China AttacksFollow Colonel Newsham on XFollow Brave New Normal on X, YouTube and audio streamersThanks for reading Brave New Normal! This post is public so feel free to share it.ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrave New NormalSubscribeAuthorsJason JamesRecent PostsEp. 124 - Col. Grant Newsham: China's Unrestricted War Against AmericaApr 14 • Jason JamesChina's Political Operations in Canada w/ Sam CooperApr 11 • Jason JamesBehind the Wall 040: Trump, China and the Hidden WarApr 11 • Jason JamesMark Carney's Communist Amnesia w/ Sam CooperApr 10 • Jason JamesEp. 123 - Sam Cooper: Mark Carney's China Labor Camp ConundrumApr 8 • Jason JamesBehind the Wall 039: Trump's Iran Debacle and the Real WorldApr 4 • Jason JamesEp. 122 - John Carpay (JCCF): Creating the Conditions for White NationalismApr 1 • Jason James