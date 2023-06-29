$cience doesn’t debate.

No sir, it does not.

Science, on the other hand, does debate. Constantly. It’s a prerequisite for the process of discovery. It occurs in classrooms, in laboratories, in the field, in dining rooms over dinner. Right now there are rooms filled with young physics students trying to poke holes in Einstein’s theory of relativity. Someday, some kid, somewhere will break it in half and the world as we know it will change forever. Science by definition is a challenge to orthodoxy. Major technological leaps cannot occur without people willing to debate and challenge longstanding ideas we believe to be universal law.

$cience provides cover for political agendas and acts as a smokescreen for multi-billion dollar schemes.

Peter Hotez is a $cientist.

Joe Rogan is a comedian. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a lawyer and presidential candidate.

So when Hotez tweeted out a smear article from a bankrupt counterculture magazine targeting Rogan and Kennedy, he expected it to reverberate off the walls of his usual echo chamber where he would be met by cheers and adulation. Instead, what he received was a challenge from Rogan to debate RFK Jr. on his podcast over the subject of the Covid-19 vaccines. Rogan even offered to donate $100k to the charity of Hotez’ choice.

If Kennedy was the anti-vaxx loon Hotez and Vice claimed he was, this would be easy money.

But he isn’t, and it wasn’t.

Kennedy knows the data. He knows it intimately. He can recall studies and cases from memory as if they were events he experienced firsthand. His mind is a labyrinth of facts and figures; a maze of redacted documents and suppressed information. He’s like a computer designed specifically to archive case law and scientific research.

Hotez doesn’t know the data—he knows the $cience as passed down to him from his corporate overlords inside the machine. He’s a talking head; an empty vessel to be used at the discretion of the highest bidder. He appears on television in his trademark bowtie and lab coat; a costume intended to remind everyone that he is, in fact, a doctor. He has all the right designations after his last name, but what’s never disclosed is the sale price for their perusal in support of an agenda.

Hotez loves being on camera, but only as long as the other empty vessels nod along in agreement. He wouldn’t know what to do if challenged because he doesn’t have the tools to defend his position; he doesn’t even have the basic materials to fashion himself a prison shank in a gunfight. He’s completely disarmed and he knows it—but if you were to read the summary for his latest book, you’d be led to believe he was the single greatest authority on the subject of Covid-19 vaccines if you didn’t know otherwise:

“During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, one renowned scientist, in his famous bowtie, appeared daily on major news networks such as MSNBC, NPR, the BBC, and others. Dr. Peter J. Hotez often went without sleep, working around the clock to develop a nonprofit COVID-19 vaccine and to keep the public informed. During that time, he was one of the most trusted voices on the pandemic and was even nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for his selfless work.”

This is something he wrote about himself.

So then why not debate? In one fell swoop the mighty Hotez could behead the misinformation monster and end Kennedy’s bid for presidency. He would be a liberal superhero; memorialized for centuries in academia as the courageous warrior who stuck his sword through the heart of the Hydra. Statues would be erected, awards would be named after him, movies would tell his story—and for a man who seemingly has no restraint when required to describe his own self-image, this would be the pinnacle in an illustrious career. Why not leap at the opportunity to end the anti-vaxx heresy once and for all on the biggest platform in media?

Because he’s not what he writes himself up to be.

Peter Hotez is a low-level propagandist, and as such isn’t privy to the same treatment as his equally devious yet more credentialed contemporaries. While Anthony Fauci, Peter Daszak and Francis Collins were magically whisked away to higher ground when the swells of Covid blowback began to build, Hotez was left behind to brave the flood. He wasn’t important enough to save, and despite being a sacrificial lamb for pharma fascism, he remained loyal to his masters; he stood on the helipad and watched them flee to safety before the asteroid hit, never once considering that they didn’t respect him to begin with. Sadly, he faithfully carries their torch long after he’s been abandoned.

As the debate donation pot grew to over a million dollars, and as influential figures like Elon Musk and legitimate scientists expressed their distaste for him, the legacy media conveyor belt went into overdrive, pumping out hundreds of propaganda pieces in defense of Hotez and his position—articles that Hotez happily tweeted out one by one, hour after hour. He became the living incarnation of Piggy from Lord of the Flies: a doughy dipshit taking the brunt of the punishment for those more deserving of it further up in the food chain. As of yesterday—before he blocked me on Twitter and ten days after Rogan’s initial challenge—Hotez was still in a tailspin, tweeting out the onslaught of propaganda intended to steer focus away from the elephant in the room. The reasoning is the same backwards logic we hear whenever woke leftist ideology is challenged: we’re not going to platform “right wing extremists” by engaging with them. It’s a flagrantly recognizable attempt to divert attention from the real issue: they know they’re lying and their paper thin narrative will not hold up against the scissors of truth.

In all fairness, Hotez was doomed from the moment Rogan issued his challenge. If he accepted he would’ve been eviscerated by Kennedy in the most slow and painful intellectual execution ever seen on the internet. That one debate could’ve potentially exposed so much more of the corruption underlying the mRNA vaccine scheme than anything prior. By choosing to run from the challenge he’s revealed himself as a coward and what he represents as the fallacy we all now know it to be, but the bigger lie is still somewhat intact. It was a lose-lose scenario, and although Hotez’ reputation is damaged, he’s still in relatively good standing with the deluded minds in his echo chamber. He can take comfort in knowing there’s still a small minority willing to deceive themselves into believing anything that reinforces a line of thought they so desperately want to be true. For now, he will remain a feature act in the ongoing circus of a collapsing empire.

When in doubt, follow the $cience.