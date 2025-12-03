The Baja fish bowl. I eat this quite often. It’s the only alternative to the processed cardboard sold at other establishments. I order it with extra aioli and pico de gayo, but it doesn’t do much by way of increasing the flavor. It’s a bland concoction of battered cod, chickpeas, greens and rice that tastes like it was focus-grouped in some depressing corporate headquarters until it matched the palate of an average person.

Average people.

Endless miles of strip malls wrapping around Canada and the United States, squeezing the humanity out of struggling communities. The same ten fast food restaurants dominate each, pumping out homogenous slop for the working poor. These are the control grids of the World Economic Forum’s fifteen minute cities; the nerve centers of future open air prisons.

This is hamburger.

This is burrito.

This is teriyaki chicken.

The aspiring elites congregate around art districts cut out of dense downtown enclaves. Twenty and thirty-somethings bask in vain narcissism on crowded patios at restaurants with names like “Kavu”— titles that spark intrigue in the unimaginative and crushes the spirit of authentic people. Every restaurant has the same menu, just different variations of butternut squash ravioli and cajun chicken salads. They suffer from the same homogeneity as the strip malls, only dressed-up to attract the self-identified VIP crowd.

This is the hologram of vibrance created to keep you indentured to the status quo.

I search for real things: places that slid beneath the radar because they didn’t have an obnoxious social media campaign but had a customer base who routinely visited enough to keep the doors open. I want a greasy cheeseburger at a roadside diner with fried onions and sautéed mushrooms. Not onions lightly glazed in Thai chilli sauce, I want onions fried on a grill in fucking butter—preferably a grill that hasn’t been cleaned in over a decade. I want to taste the history of that place. I want my ketchup on the table in a bottle, not some tiny metal cup that I will inevitably scrape clean halfway through my meal. I want my cheeseburger served by a fifty five year old waitress who’s way past the bullshit, not some awkward teenage girl who was told by management to flirt with me and make me uncomfortable. One sarcastic eye roll from Sharon carries infinitely more character than all of the forced charisma Maya could ever muster. I want to trade jokes with Sharon until she abandons her disdain for me and starts calling me “Hun.” I live for that moment; that fleeting few minutes when a new connection is made and we both feel the warmth of something intangible between us.

You won’t find that in the hologram. It’s simulated theater with bad performers. They speak like they’re perpetually auditioning for some reality dating show. They all think the same simply because they don’t think; they’ve imported their opinions from influencers and trending topics on Instagram. I’ve navigated these places many times and came away with the profound sense of having been amongst background actors on a movie set. There’s a frequency that reverberates through every city. If you close your eyes and listen to it as one living sound you’ll hear occasional notes buried inside the chaos. These are the instances where the randomness converges to generate a beautiful singular tone; millions of moving parts syncing to send melodies back out into the universe. There are no notes in these places. They’re a dead zone filled with disingenuous laughter and canned chatter; a superficial rendering of the human experience.

I drive past a homeless shelter as I’m formulating this essay in my mind. The line-up outside consists of the usual faces and a few nobody ever expects: a well-dressed white man nearing the crescendo of a cocaine addiction, the Japanese student who arrived in Canada unprepared for the mind boggling cost of living here. It occurs to me that I would rather sit across from any of these people in a cracking faux red leather booth than endure an hour with Emily at the “social house.” I admire those who’ve had their top layers scratched away by the barnacles waiting at the bottom of hardship; their triumphs and tragedies plainly observable without gloss or caveats. There’s a dignity earned through shedding the outer skin of pretense; a wisdom gained by choosing to end the charade on your own terms. Those are the stories I want to hear; retrospectives delivered by souls raked through coals and purified by fire.

“Being shot out of a cannon will always be better than being squeezed out of a tube.”

Hunter Thompson wrote that sentence in his book, Kingdom of Fear. On its face it’s a reference to the thrill of riding a motorcycle, but it’s the subtext I’ve always read into: a scathing criticism of mainstream society. When read in that context it’s the most cogent description of modern mediocrity ever written. We’ve become the last bit of toothpaste oozing through the nozzle: useful yet useless. The colors have been muted, the bravery snuffed out. The individuals have been filed into varying categories of sludge by neoliberal zealots—every unique quality labeled then dropped into position on the collectivized grid. We’ve been degraded to the status of factory farmed herd animals; identities constructed on the assembly line; anonymous creatures born to consume. Thompson documented the starting point in a series of columns written between 1985 - 1988, which ultimately became his book, Generation of Swine. Now we’ve reached the natural conclusion of the swine era—where previous symbols of rebellion have been adopted into the corporate uniform. The freaks gave in and accepted their cubicles; the septum piercings and sleeve tattoos were absorbed by the trademarks. Perhaps that’s why Thompson turned his gun on himself. He knew the war was lost.

We’ve entered the last stage of decay. Human ingenuity has been outsourced to artificial intelligence—large language models that are more artificial than they are intelligent. They’ve become our oracles; the gods designed to replace God, driven by a desire for windows into the unknown. Faith is for the naive. Adventure is for the reckless. We need discovery without exploration; destination without journey—and in the process we’re cutting the threads that lead us to the hidden chasms where the unexpected gems are found. With every prompt we lose another light in the prism; the beams of curiosity that inspire us to search for meaning and purpose. We feed the algorithms our consciousness, and in return they provide the pathway. This is our silent agreement with the machines; our essence in exchange for omnipotence. Styrofoam dreams for a synthetic species.

Paragraphs bereft of the nuance, wit and subtext that draws in the reader. This is what I’m told will replace me, and I suppose it will since the literary arts are so often overlooked. Great writers are drummers: Hunter Thompson was John Bonham, Rex Murphy was Keith Moon, Walter Kirn is Buddy Rich. There’s a rhythm that strings the words together; a tempo that passes from writer to reader. Short, punchy sentences build the tension. Long, descriptive sentences are the breaks in between. The time signature frequently changes; inertia pushing you to the edges of winding mountain roads then into straightaways where you can either coast or punch the gas. This is what AI authoring programs are lacking: the heartbeat inside the prose; the brush strokes that insert you, the reader, into the painting. The human spirit is the engine that propels the written word, and in humanity’s absence, literature is reduced to utilitarian text that communicates information without substance; essays, books and screenplays that flatten the living world into grey Soviet era kommunalkas.

But none of it matters because you aren’t reading this anyway. You’ll wait for the audio version when the ideas are distilled into fast food clips for social media. You’ll watch one or two and get the gist. Enjoy your Happy Meal.

The strip malls and patios are a bacteria growing over the edges of the urban petri dish, infecting suburban towns and rural counties. My heart sinks on long road trips when I cruise through an exit in search of a hidden oasis inhabited by weathered locals and hungry travelers only to find strips of road dotted with the same ten festering sores; the familiar signs of an underlying cultural disease. Our insatiable appetite for instant gratification has induced a compulsion toward brief encounters with static happiness, and has lulled us into a preference for permanent comfort over the perspective shifting revelations that come through adventure and discovery. The death of the American diner is an absorption of authenticity into the hologram; the closing phase of our transition from autonomous beings into robotic consumers; the disappearance of humanity behind merely the appearance of it.

This is Baja fish bowl.