Democracy Dies in Canada w/ David Krayden

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript834Democracy Dies in Canada w/ David KraydenJason JamesApr 24, 2026834ShareTranscriptWatch the full episode now:Subscribe to David on SubstackWatch Stand On GuardFollow Brave New Normal on X, YouTube and audio streamersThanks for reading Brave New Normal! This post is public so feel free to share it.ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrave New NormalSubscribeAuthorsJason JamesRecent PostsEp. 125 - David Krayden: Mark Carney's Liberal DictatorshipApr 21 • Jason JamesIran, Taiwan and Global War w/ Col. Grant NewshamApr 18 • Jason JamesBehind the Wall 041: Canada's Shiny New World OrderApr 18 • Jason JamesChina's Unrestricted Warfare Strategy w/ Col. Grant NewshamApr 16 • Jason JamesEp. 124 - Col. Grant Newsham: China's Unrestricted War Against AmericaApr 14 • Jason JamesChina's Political Operations in Canada w/ Sam CooperApr 11 • Jason JamesBehind the Wall 040: Trump, China and the Hidden WarApr 11 • Jason James