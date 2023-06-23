I’m eating runny eggs in the Calgary International Airport. My wife and daughter choke down dry breakfast sandwiches. We’re about to depart on a flight to Vancouver for a family event this weekend.

I look around and I can identify the Vancouverites on sight. I’ve been away from them long enough that now their contrast against the real world is like a stain beneath a UV light. My wife notices it too.

Everything is clean, neat, tidy; all efforts have gone into their appearance. They gaze through solid objects with a thousand yard stare. There’s an uneasiness to them when they’re outside of their natural environment—they don’t engage with anyone or anything directly. They exist as a hollow Easter bunny; wrapped in beautiful packaging with lifeless eyes. It isn’t until you take a bite that you realize you’ve paid fourteen dollars for an Aero bar worth of chocolate. I could speak to every one of these people and each would harbor the same worldview as the last. They’re robotic, inanimate, empty.

It’s an unfair generalization but one that rings true more often than not. I should know, I spent most of my life surrounded by them.

We descend through the clouds and touch down on the rain-soaked tarmac in British Columbia. There’s an anxious current that passes through everything here. I can sense the high pitched hiss of constant tension when I walk out of the airport and into my brother’s truck. I forgot this feeling. I’ve been free for too long.

The province of BC is a lot like the people who live here: it’s stunning to look at. Everything is green and lush. The mountains are so close you can almost reach out and run your fingers through the trees. The ocean rests perfectly along the coastline. There are no potholes in the roads, no cracks in the buildings, no imperfections to be seen. It’s all so symmetrical, so attractive, so deliberate.

All of it designed to hide that current.

Two dollars and nine cents per liter of gasoline (that’s seven dollars and ninety two cents per gallon if you speak American). One hundred and twenty dollars to take my daughter and her cousins to a trampoline park. Forty five dollars for a case of beer. Three hundred and twenty dollars per night for our stay at the Holiday Inn. A twelve percent tax on every purchase of a good or service. Thirty one million dollars for a three bedroom condo near the beach—and that’s not including property taxes, land transfer taxes or the litany of other taxes the socialist government has piled on. The cost of living is so astronomical here we’ve left the stratosphere and are drifting away from the solar system. It’s as if a five year old with zero concept of money was left in charge to determine the costs of everything in this place—a place that rains steadily for nine months out of the year; a place that can only be defined as average at its very best.

Misery. It bleeds through the packaging on every meticulous mannequin you sit next to in a restaurant or stand behind in a coffee shop. Tesla branded vehicles crowd the roads—but not out of any conscious decision to drive a car that’s environmentally friendly, rather, the Tesla in BC is a status symbol; an accessory that completes the uniform. It’s a signal to the others that you’re part of the club. It’s all a performance; an elaborate dance to conceal the emptiness. They’re victims of their own ideological groupthink and an inability to pivot back to reality or face excommunication from the club. So instead they double, triple, quadruple down on the same policies that only serve to bury them further and feed the fear and anger that festers deep beneath the cleanliness.

Fear. That’s the root of it.

These people are afraid. You can see it in the blank expressions; deer trapped in the headlights of life. They don’t know how to let go of their idealized imaginings of themselves. The downtown condo, the Tesla, the repeat yearly vacations to Las Vegas or Mexico; there’s a guideline to living that they follow to a tee, never questioning whether they’ve been misled or who wrote that set of rules in the first place. They just go along, following the same road map year after year, slowly drowning in a deepening sea of bills and taxes, never considering what happiness might await beyond the artificial walls they’ve erected.

I endured Covid here with my wife and children. It was significant in that it magnified the ugliness that lies beneath the veneer of liberal compassion. To step out from the stream of obedience and question the edicts handed down from our government meant exile from the community flowing with the tide. We were abandoned by friends, family, neighbors and businesses we previously supported. A simple refusal to walk in the direction pointed to by arrows on the grocery store floor would draw ire from strangers. We had to pay close attention to whatever items mainstream media told us were in low supply so we could purchase what we needed before the DEI leftists cleared the shelves in a state of panic. It was fear dialed up to a psychotic level. To live outside of that manic blob made you an instant enemy.

I haven’t returned since that period. Being here now, I remember why I left.

If you’ve been exposed to any of the propaganda from legacy media in recent years, you’re aware of the right wing extremist threat they endlessly warn about. Any deviation from the radical left ideology automatically places you in that company. To question the dogma means you’re a fascist, when—ironically enough—it’s they who are the fascists. In a strange twist, it’s the left who have merged with the media, pharmaceutical and tech corporations to create an environment that is the literal definition of the label they so brazenly slap on the foreheads of detractors. It’s another example of doublespeak: a retooling of words to mean the opposite of their original definition. Freedom is fascism, love is hate, equality is prejudice.

Nowhere on Earth is this more evident than Vancouver, BC (or more broadly, the west coasts of Canada and the United States).

The threat of the outsider; the extremists. With their guns, and their god, and their freedom. It’s hard to believe this culture war will end peacefully; that we will have the discipline to pull back from the brink. But if somebody fires the first shot, I don’t believe it will come from the alleged fascists. It will come from the accusers. Fear will be the catalyst.

I drive my Chevy Impala along the range road to my home just outside of Calgary, Alberta. I breathe the air blowing through my open windows as a free man—free from the chains of illusory self-image, harmful ideologies and willful ignorance. I’ll return to Vancouver again for the obligatory weddings and inevitable funerals, but my time there will be limited to whatever is absolutely required. I belong here with the cracked windshields, the crooked smiles, the weathered buildings; all of the imperfections that combine to create the electricity of genuine human experience.

Solid milk chocolate souls.