Brave New Normal

Brave New Normal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alex Millar's avatar
Alex Millar
Jun 23, 2023

Why? How did we get here? Did all the beauty of west coast/good times create weak men? I live in Vancouver and I'm looking forward to visiting Calgary in July

Reply
Share
5 replies by Jason James and others
Melisa Idelson's avatar
Melisa Idelson
Jun 23, 2023

Beautifully written and chilling.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason James
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason James · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture