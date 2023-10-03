He stares into the camera from a room in his home. He’s ditched the studio and gone back to where he’s comfortable. I suspect he’s been shut in since the coordinated attempt to assassinate his character began two weeks ago.

The affable tone has left his voice. The light has emptied from his eyes. He appears exhausted and embattled—and who wouldn’t be when your own government is colluding with big tech to destroy you.

I imagine the movie and TV money is mostly gone. Maybe a million or two stashed away for a rainy day—most of it spent on a home; perhaps a few modest vehicles and a huge investment into his independent media channel.

People think it’s relatively inexpensive to become a fixture on YouTube. It isn’t. There’s a mountain of costs associated with building your own empire. There are editors and producers to pay, gear to purchase, studios to lease. After all the expenses most alternative media broadcasters with millions of daily viewers barely have enough left over to pay themselves a decent salary.

Russell Brand is one of the few who cut through the noise and captured the attention of an oversaturated market. His podcast and videos became a trusted source of information for those seeking a more insightful narrative to what legacy media vomits over us.

He hovered directly above the target for a few years, consistently sending heat seeking hellfire missiles into the heart of their agenda. A counteroffensive was inevitable. The onslaught was a predictable tactic: overwhelm with accusations of rape and sexual misconduct.

Were this the bygone #BelieveAllWomen era of 2018, the shelling would have been devastating. But 2018 was eons ago, and in the years since we’ve learned that some women—like men—might not be telling the truth all the time. Some might even fabricate stories of abuse and sexual battery with ulterior motives.

Still, such accusations are enough to put any man on his heels. It causes us all to pause and look back through our sexual histories. We reflect on instances where our advances may have been too eager or alcohol may have influenced an encounter. Could that have been misinterpreted as aggression? Did that girl you met at that bar really want to go home with you? The definition of sexual abuse has become so murky, none of us with a halfway successful sexual past can ever be sure the other party was acting purely in their own interests. What allegations might await us if we cross the battleline into no man’s land?

As my own voice grows in volume I’ve begun to wonder which of my mistakes will be put under the microscope of public scrutiny. My twenties were marred with blurry nights and bad decisions. Now, as a married and somewhat wiser man, my aim is getting better and eventually I’ll hit a bullseye that will trigger a reaction. Which trail of smoke will lead to one of the many piles of burning wreckage in my past?

That’s the trap: don’t speak. You have secrets. They will cart the skeletons out of your closet if you get too close.

It’s a well-functioning deterrent: the threat of a complete implosion of your public-facing self. Our online avatar has become more valuable than physical existence. To be forcefully removed from the digital environment is tantamount to being beaten to death by Red Guard students with brass belt buckles.

Although in this scenario, Brand’s transparency about his checkered past played to his favor. Furthermore, when considering the pit of snakes he was frequently stirring up, and our general knowledge of their preferred methods, most of his audience was willing to give him the benefit of the doubt. His YouTube channel was demonetized at the behest of members in the UK parliament, however, Rumble and X stood by him and upheld his right to free speech—and his right to earn a living as a perceptibly free citizen who has never been convicted of any crimes related to these accusations.

The Triggernometry podcast and Nigel Farage—the former pro-Brexit UK politician and GB News commentator—weren’t so lucky. Both had their bank accounts closed with convoluted explanations given by the banks themselves and paper-thin justifications that amounted to nothing. In reality, they were politically targeted by their own government—the message resoundingly clear: we don’t like what you’re saying and you’ve been too effective in saying it.

In Canada, of course, the Trudeau Liberals froze the accounts of Freedom Convoy supporters and protestors—a list my own name appeared on.

These are the markers of societies that have begun to tread dangerously close to a tyrannical undercurrent; the authoritarian proclivities of extreme political ideologies once again breaching the surface decades after they were abandoned. The twentieth century was awash in totalitarian experiments; communist utopias and fascist military states that descended into anarchy, murdering millions of people and collapsing under the weight of their own paranoia.

But, as a revamped communist China has proven—this time it’ll be different. This time mass starvation, torture and public executions won’t be necessary. We now possess the technology to perform denunciations and excommunications without ever coming in contact with the accused. As central bank digital currencies and social credit systems loom on the western horizon, we are poised to enter a new era of technological tyranny—one that spans the entire developed world, controlled by a central unelected body with algorithms monitored by artificial intelligence constantly combing the internet and identifying wrongthinkers. This new form of autocracy will be precise in its targeting. We won’t have to endure thousands of executions to smoke out a handful of counter-revolutionaries. Every financial transaction and communication will be tracked in real time; AI will be able to pinpoint the individuals and transgressions as they happen. Bank accounts will be seized, carbon credits will be revoked, passports will be denied. There will be no escape. You will not be exiled or sentenced to years in some desolate labor camp; you will be shut off and imprisoned within your own fifteen minute city. You will be isolated and made to watch the compliant world continue on without you—just as you witnessed with vaccine passports.

It began with Alex Jones, and many of us were silent because we felt he deserved it. But now we’ve opened the door to selective de-personing and the machine is landing on lesser evils. Russell Brand is just the latest in what will be an ongoing series of attacks against disobedient citizens. Eventually unauthorized free speech will become hate speech and minor deviations from the predetermined ideological pathway will be regarded as punishable acts.

Totalitarianism requires victims as a means of containing the society it rules. Whether communism or fascism, it will chew through everything until someday it lands on you.