Brave New Normal

Brave New Normal

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Brave New Normal

Early Premiere: Death of the American Diner

Artificial Intelligence for a Synthetic World (Video + Essay)
Jason James's avatar
Jason James
Dec 01, 2025
∙ Paid

Paid subscribers now get early access to essays and episodes of the Brave New Normal podcast exclusively on Substack.

Read the full essay:

The Baja fish bowl. I eat this quite often. It’s the only alternative to the processed cardboard sold at other establishments. I order it with extra aioli and pico de gayo, but it doesn’t do much by way of increasing t…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Brave New Normal to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Jason James
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture