Early Premiere: Ep. 092 - Tamara Lich

Paid subscribers now get early access to episodes of the Brave New Normal podcast exclusively on Substack.
Tamara Lich is a founder and lead organizer of the Freedom Convoy: the largest civil rights movement in Canadian history that gained global notoriety during the Covid-19 pandemic. We discuss the prospect of facing seven years in prison for her role …
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Brave New Normal to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.