Early Premiere: Ep. 092 - Tamara Lich

The Freedom Convoy's Reluctant Hero
Jason James
Aug 11, 2025
Tamara Lich is a founder and lead organizer of the Freedom Convoy: the largest civil rights movement in Canadian history that gained global notoriety during the Covid-19 pandemic. We discuss the prospect of facing seven years in prison for her role …

