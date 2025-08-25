Brave New Normal

Brave New Normal

Early Premiere: Ep. 094 - Brig Barker

Flipping Terrorists Into FBI Informants
Jason James's avatar
Jason James
Aug 25, 2025
Paid subscribers now get early access to episodes of the Brave New Normal podcast exclusively on Substack.

Brig Barker is a retired FBI counterterrorism agent with extensive overseas deployments as a member of the Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF). We discuss his experience interrogating over 600 jihadists on their own turf, his time in Egypt as an inves…

