Early Premiere: Ep. 095 - Sam Cooper

Trump Isn't Buying Canada's Fentanyl Lie
Jason James
Sep 01, 2025
Sam Cooper is an investigative journalist and publisher of The Bureau. We discuss recent revelations around Canada’s refusal to cooperate with American law enforcement agencies investigating fentanyl manufacturing and distribution networks, how this…

