Early Premiere: Ep. 096 - Marc Cohodes

Paid subscribers now get early access to episodes of the Brave New Normal podcast exclusively on Substack.
Marc Cohodes is a legendary investor, short seller and one of the inspirations for the film, The Big Short. We discuss Canada’s rapidly failing economy, why capital controls will be necessary to stop wealth from fleeing the country, and why Alberta …
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Brave New Normal to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.