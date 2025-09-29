Early Premiere: Ep. 099 - Elliot Daigneault

Paid subscribers now get early access to episodes of the Brave New Normal podcast exclusively on Substack.
Elliot Daigneault is a serial entrepreneur and host of The Right Call podcast. We discuss the changing face of western nations through uncontrolled immigration, the mass exodus of wealth from the middle class to ruling elites via slush funds, wars a…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Brave New Normal to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.